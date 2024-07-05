fbpx
Politics

Trump Denounces Project 2025

State of the Union: Heritage’s Project 2025 was created to help Republicans—such as Trump—succeed in staffing the Executive Branch.
Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 5, 2024 2:15 PM

Former President Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social Friday to distance himself from Project 2025, which seeks to provide a personnel database and policy proposals to aid the next president in taking on the administrative state. Project 2025 was created by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Trump said that knows nothing about Project 2025 and has “nothing to do” with it. 

Trump added that he disagrees with “some of the things” put forward by Project 2025, and that some of the policy proposals are “ridiculous and abysmal.” He did not specify which proposals he disagreed with.

