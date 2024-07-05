Trump Denounces Project 2025

Former President Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social Friday to distance himself from Project 2025, which seeks to provide a personnel database and policy proposals to aid the next president in taking on the administrative state. Project 2025 was created by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Trump said that knows nothing about Project 2025 and has “nothing to do” with it.

Trump added that he disagrees with “some of the things” put forward by Project 2025, and that some of the policy proposals are “ridiculous and abysmal.” He did not specify which proposals he disagreed with.