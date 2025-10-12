Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Trump Administration to Fire 4,200 Federal Workers

State of the Union: The ongoing government shutdown has given the administration an opportunity to conduct reductions in force.
Russ Vought
Credit: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call
Joseph Addington
Oct 12, 2025 1:00 PM
The Trump administration began laying off thousands of federal workers Friday, following through on its pledge to shrink the federal government.

In a court filing late Friday, government lawyers at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said about 4,200 employees across at least seven agencies began receiving reduction-in-force (RIF) notices on October 10. OMB Director Russ Vought confirmed the action on social media. “The RIFs have begun,” he posted on X.

The largest cuts are at the Departments of the Treasury (1,446 workers), Health and Human Services (1,100–1,200), Education (466), and Housing and Urban Development (442). Smaller layoffs were reported at the Commerce, Energy, Homeland Security, and Environmental Protection Agency.

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that “it’ll be a lot” of workers, blaming Democrats for prolonging the shutdown.

