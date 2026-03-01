Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Three U.S. Troops Killed in Iran War

State of the Union: Another five were seriously wounded, according to the U.S. military.
1st Infantry Division Soldiers Return Home To Fort Knox From Afghanistan
Andrew Day
Mar 1, 2026 11:18 AM
Three U.S. service members have been killed in action as part of ongoing combat operations against Iran, U.S. Central Command announced in a post on X Sunday morning. The statement added that five U.S. soldiers have been “seriously wounded” and “several” have sustained minor injuries.

CENTCOM—the U.S. military command responsible for the Middle East—did not name the killed soldiers nor describe the circumstances of their deaths. The U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early Saturday, and Iran’s retaliation has included strikes on American military installations in the region.

President Donald Trump, in a video address posted Saturday, acknowledged that “the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost.” Trump has said his main concern in launching the war is bringing “freedom” to the Iranian people.

