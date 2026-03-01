Three U.S. Troops Killed in Iran War

Three U.S. service members have been killed in action as part of ongoing combat operations against Iran, U.S. Central Command announced in a post on X Sunday morning. The statement added that five U.S. soldiers have been “seriously wounded” and “several” have sustained minor injuries.

CENTCOM—the U.S. military command responsible for the Middle East—did not name the killed soldiers nor describe the circumstances of their deaths. The U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early Saturday, and Iran’s retaliation has included strikes on American military installations in the region.

President Donald Trump, in a video address posted Saturday, acknowledged that “the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost.” Trump has said his main concern in launching the war is bringing “freedom” to the Iranian people.