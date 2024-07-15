fbpx
Politics

The Veep Scrutiny

State of the Union: Saturday’s attack on Trump shows that the very future of America First is at stake in the VP pick.
Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images
Bradley Devlin
Jul 15, 2024 12:45 PM

The former President Donald Trump’s brush with death Saturday has put into stark relief the importance of whom Trump chooses as his running mate. Americans were reminded that Trump could be gone in an instant. Somebody would have to pick up and carry the torch. 

The assassination attempt on the former president has put a pause on some campaign activities despite the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. President Joe Biden’s campaign has put a hold on advertisements attacking Trump—especially those that claim Trump is a threat to democracy.

“We understand that there are a lot of questions, and as we gather answers to those questions, we ask that all staff refrain from issuing any comments on social media or in public,” the Biden campaign co-chair Jennifer O’Malley Dillon and campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez wrote in a statement announcing the hold. “We’re also asking everyone to pause any proactive campaign communication across all platforms and in all circumstances until we know more.”

Trump could announce his running mate any minute. When he does, that VP pick will instantly be under the most scrutiny any Number Two has undergone in recent memory. Biden and the Democrats may hold their tongues on Trump for the next few days, but it will be open season on the man that could be one heartbeat away from the most powerful political office in the world.

Don’t be mistaken—the subtext of the attacks on the Trump VP are undoubtedly clear. Which means Trump’s pick should not be for “Republican unity” or for “coalition building.” They must be someone who is battle-tested and truly carry out Trump’s vision after he’s gone.

