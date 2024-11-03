The Redskins Move On

The Chicago Bears were celebrating too early.

Deep in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was spotted taunting Washington fans in the end zone. There was only one problem—there was still one play left and the Commanders, for the first time in a long time, had luck on their side.

Washington’s rookie sensation, quarterback Jayden Daniels, rolled out to his right, eluded several tacklers, turned left, drifted into an open seam and uncorked a 65-yard bomb that ricocheted off Stevenson and landed softly in the arms of Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown.

It’s been 20 years since the Washington Commanders started the season 4–0 at home. DC’s football squad earned that rare mark with its jaw-dropping, stuff-of-destiny Hail Mary touchdown completed on the last, desperate play of a game that had appeared to have spun away from Burgundy and Gold.

But as night and autumn befell the District, a great roar erupted from Northwest Stadium. “It’s a miracle!” screeched Jim Nantz as CBS replayed the wild finish from every angle. Commanders Radio gave one of the best calls you’ll hear all year, or maybe ever.

The Commanders coach Dan Quinn jumped for joy and searched for someone, anyone, to hug. Quinn wore the knowing look of a believer and so, too, do these Commanders who have been nothing short of remarkable over the first half of the 2024 NFL season.

Daniels praised the Lord for his team’s victory. “Nothing but God,” Daniels told the sideline reporter. “Without him, I don’t even think I’d be playing this week. But man, all glory to God.”

Did the Commanders get away with a couple holding calls on the play? It sure looked that way. Did it matter to fans of Washington? Not one bit. After all they’ve been through, here was a moment of sheer, pure jubilation as the ghosts of Washington’s past briefly faded into the wheel of time.

No longer the Redskins, no longer FedEx Field, no longer owned by Dan Snyder, no longer coached by “Riverboat” Ron Rivera or the host of mediocrities before him. All of it had to be torn down to be made anew. After years of on-the-field embarrassment and personnel scandals, here was the happiest moment in a decade for a truly embattled franchise who have swung from one low to the next. And it felt earned.

“For a long time here, that play has never went [sic] in our favor,” said seven-year veteran safety Jeremy Reaves after the game.

Daniels, the rookie quarterback who played his college ball first at Arizona State before transferring to Louisiana State University, shows humility and maturity that belies his young age. And on the field, Daniels has been sensational.

In Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the 23-year-old Daniels had a game for the record books. He ended the day with a historical 91.3 percent completion rating and led the Commanders down the field to score the game-securing touchdown on a perfectly weighted pass to Terry McLaurin as a defender barreled into Washington’s young star.

This was the “wow” moment when many rightful skeptics began to believe Washington could challenge not only for first in the NFC East but perhaps make a deep playoff run. Through only 8 games, Daniels has amassed 2,160 total yards, 11 touchdowns against only two interceptions, and a 104 passer rating. The MVP chants are growing and his odds of winning the annual award have shot up to 10-to-1.

Even more bullish for Washington supporters was the team’s strong performance on October 20 against the Carolina Panthers sans Daniels who was nursing a rib injury. The Commanders won that game 40–7 with backup Marcus Mariota at the helm. Though the Panthers are terrible this year, the dominating performance proved the Commanders are a lot more than the rookie phenom.

Quinn, the former defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, has turned the defense from one of the worst in the league into a punishing, thriving front who rank among the league’s best under his leadership. Commanders rookie defensive lineman Johnny Newton was a nightmare for the Bears on Sunday, stoutly defending the run and earning his first sack of the season.

With half the season left to play, the Commanders still have much to prove, but the right parts appear to be assembled. They play two games against their rivals the Cowboys and then have to face a tough stream of teams including the Steelers, Saints, and Eagles.

However it finishes from here, this season feels worlds away from the “Sell the Team” years fans slugged through in the mid oughts and the ’10s. And for the first time in a long time, Washington has a team worth rooting for.