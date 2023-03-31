A West Palm Beach man was convicted in a New York courtroom today for a "scheme to deprive individuals of their constitutional right to vote." He faces ten years in prison for posting memes.

Another man who spends time in West Palm Beach faces similar charges, also in New York. The latter is accused of paying hush money to a woman named Stephanie Gregory (professionally known as Stormy Daniels), which might have also deprived individuals of their constitutional right to vote.

Advertisement

The first case is that of Douglass Mackey (professionally known as Ricky Vaughn), the second of Donald J. Trump. Mackey's case was tried by a man called Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. In reaction to the conviction, Peace said that "Mackey has been found guilty by a jury of his peers of attempting to deprive individuals from exercising their sacred right to vote for the candidate of their choice in the 2016 Presidential Election."

He didn't explain how a political right could be sacred, but questions of that sort are likely not top of mind for him. What he's more concerned with is power, as he clarified in a New York Times puff piece published days after he was sworn in: "Prosecutors have most of the power in the criminal justice system, and in order for the criminal justice system to work properly and fairly, you need good people on both sides of the aisle."

As long as the good people are obsessed with 45, that is. Peace and his colleague in the guild Alvin Bragg can be called very good by this standard, attempting to relitigate the unforeseeable victory of an unmentionable man in 2016. But they embarrass themselves in the process. They've volunteered as infantrymen in a battle against large swaths of the American people, revealing themselves as cheap goods and utterly dispensable.

But how they behave on the battlefield has revealed something about their commanders. Peace hates Mackey and his pseudonymous Twitter account for the same reason Bragg loves Gregory and her pseudonymous exhibitions: They both reveal too much about their enemies.