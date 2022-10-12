The ‘I Love Jesus, Dammit’ Christians

I've been at a pastors' conference this week. A young pastor from a Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod) parish and I were just talking. (LCMS are the conservative Lutherans.) He said that they have had in his parish an influx of people in their twenties who are noticeably different from older Christians. "They are -- I can't think of a better way to put this -- like, 'I love Jesus, dammit.'"

As we talked, his point is that they want something substantive and countercultural. I told him that in my old Orthodox parish in Baton Rouge, we saw the same thing: young Evangelicals coming in, saying they wanted something more solid and countercultural than what they had been given.

Advertisement

I told the pastor and his wife that this has been my experience in Europe, addressing Christian audiences. Small-o orthodox Christians in their twenties and early thirties are not the least bit interested in the compromises and conformity of the older generations. They want the real thing. They understand better than the older generations that there really isn't a way to reconcile true Christianity with whatever degenerate crap our Babylon-on-the-half-shell culture comes up with.

Let me ask you all: are you seeing similar things in your parish? Or not? Please write me and tell me: rod -- at -- amconmag -- dot -- com

I would love for you to be able to post it, but since TAC screwed up the redesign and basically killed the comments section here, that's not possible. (Yeah, I'm bitter; I miss the community so much.) So email me your answers, and I'll publish the best of them. Important: I get tons of email daily, so put CHURCH in the subject line to make sure I see it!

UPDATE: The first letter:

Thanks for asking for this response. I’m a Catholic convert, raised with no religion whatsoever, and was plagued by a hole in my life throughout my early twenties. Christ found me and brought me to him despite my reticence and fear through a series of encounters, messages, and witnesses to whom I’m eternally grateful. I was received into the Church at 26, six years ago, and though I was unaware of the Latin Mass when I converted, I found one early on in my life as a Christian, and haven’t looked back since I started attending. I am very fortunate to have access to the community that surrounds me, despite being from a small, largely secular state, and I have some experience with both Novus Ordo communities in my area as well as my TLM community. I have absolutely noticed the trend you’ve observed, for whatever anecdotal evidence it’s worth. While the churches in my area are by no means dying, I would put the average age of parishioners in most regular masses in the 50s-60s range, and very few are in their 20s or 30s. By contrast, the Latin Mass I attend is stuffed full of young people and their large families—more than 25% of our regular attendees are under 15, and the median age is probably mid thirties. Our priest is very serious, intellectual, and critical of the status quo of the world around us (at times perhaps excessively so, but this is a minor point against him!). You can feel the gravity in the young people of our church every Sunday. They are all obviously seeking Truth, and unwilling to partake in the perceived compromises of the Church leadership at large. I think there is a strong sense that a counterculture is needed amongst my peers—for one thing, I don’t believe any children at my mass own a cell phone; their parents seem to have gotten the memo. Furthermore, there is a palpable sense of desire for the real Jesus, the Eucharistic Jesus, who asks much, and gives much. When I started attending this Mass, we had perhaps 40 people in the pews every week, and in the last four or so years, we’ve grown to probably 150 each Sunday, despite many people needing to drive an hour or more. I know these numbers aren’t huge, but again, we’re in a small, liberal part of the country, and it’s astonishing how blessed we are to find so many brothers and sisters in Christ. The people here want the real stuff. They feel that Christ calls us to act differently, and that our ancestors have tremendously more to teach us than is commonly supposed. I don’t want to paint too rosy a picture—of course like all communities we have our issues—but all I can feel is gratitude every time I enter my church, and hear the wailing of babies being brought up in something solid and beautiful.

Another one: