fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture We're Hiring
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

The Grapple for the Gavel

Inside the fight to deny Kevin McCarthy the speakership.

Vote For Speaker Of The House Stretches Into Fourth Day
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Bradley Devlin
Feb 13, 2023 12:00 AM

Kevin McCarthy stood behind the rostrum and raised the speaker’s gavel. Four days and fifteen votes that ultimately resulted in his election as speaker had left him with a smile that was part bewilderment, part exhaustion. 

Bewilderment in that McCarthy’s mismanagement of Republicans’ efforts to retake the House meant he probably should not have been poised to hoist the gavel. In the 2022 midterms, McCarthy spent most of the House Republicans’ war chest on liberal Republican candidates and intentionally undercut more conservative alternatives. The end result was not 40 more Republican seats, as some McCarthy allies suggested, but a razor thin, four-seat majority.

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here
Advertisement
Advertisement