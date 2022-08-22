The Crime Of Giorgia Meloni? Noticing

Giorgia Meloni is the leader of the Brothers of Italy party, which is in the lead for the upcoming Italian election. The media never tire of calling her a neofascist, which is nonsense, but which anybody who knows anything about Viktor Orban or Santiago Abascal (leader of Spain's Vox Party) understands is par for the course of the media. She has caused a huge uproar by posting to social media a video of an African asylum seeker raping a Ukrainian refugee woman in the streets. She fuzzed out the details of the image -- you cannot see the faces of the people involved, or anything but the outline of their bodies -- but it is clearly a rape. Here is a version with audio. A Guinean illegal immigrant has been arrested in connection with the rape.
Meloni's opponents are now outraged, not over the rape -- but at Meloni for noticing it. I guess sympathy for Ukrainian refugees among the Italian left stops when African migrants rape them. Excerpt from the Associated Press story:
Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party that has neo-fascist roots, on Sunday evening reposted a video on Twitter from an Italian news site that was taken by a witness from a window overlooking the street. The woman, identified as Ukrainian, can be heard yelling in distress. A 27-year-old asylum-seeker from Guinea has been arrested in the sexual assault, according to Italian media reports.
“One cannot remain silent front of this atrocious episode of sexual violence in broad daylight in Piacenza by an asylum-seeker,” Meloni wrote. “A hug for this woman. I will do everything possible to restore security to our cities.”
Her main opponent in the Sept. 25 vote, Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta, countered in a radio interview that reposting the video went beyond “the bounds of dignity and decency.”
A former education minister, Lucia Azzolina, said posting the alleged rape video “is not an official criminal complaint, but instrumentalization” of violence.
“(Seeing) a woman, candidate to run the country, using this media, is chilling,” Azzolina said.
And Carlo Calenda, leader of a small, new centrist party called Action, said “Meloni has done something not worthy of a civilized country, and against women.”
Meloni’s allusion to security in Italian cities is a right-wing theme in this election campaign, which also hits at immigration. She was backed by coalition partner Matteo Salvini, the leader of the right-wing League party and former firebrand interior minister, who pledged that “defending our borders and Italians will be a duty for me, not a right.”
In a video response to Letta’s criticism, Meloni emphasized that no one is identifiable in the video and that the center-left leader had failed to condemn the attack itself.
“Why don’t you speak of this? Because otherwise you need to come to terms with the fact that security in our cities is out of control, thanks also to the surreal immigration policies that you have pursued,” Meloni said.
Hell to the yes! About a million unvetted male migrants have flooded into Italy in recent years, and the crime wave they have caused is monstrous. It is beyond disgusting that Italian politicians are more outraged by Meloni showing a result of Italy's out-of-control immigration problem than they are by the rape an illegal migrant is shown to have committed. The friend who shared this with me said this is, "'Republicans pounce' -- Italian version," meaning the media and the Left focus not on the crime itself, but on the allegedly appalling fact that a right-wing politician noticed it, and called attention to it. Always remember too that the prime directive of the media today is not to report the news, but to manage the narrative.
Italy needs Giorgia Meloni. Europe needs Giorgia Melonis in every country to put matters in order. Meloni recently said that if she is elected, she will push for the Italian navy to blockade Libya to stop illegal migrants from coming to her country. Enough is enough. Good on her!
Two years ago, Meloni spoke, in English, to the National Conservatism conference in Rome. Watch her talk here. Whenever you read the media calling her a "neofascist," you need to understand that this is the same lie that the media throw against Viktor Orban and any European politician of the Right who questions the globalist order, and who wants to defend his or her own country from mass migration and the imposition of gender ideology. Here's her speech; a link to the transcript, and excerpts, are below the embed:
Subscribe Today
Get weekly emails in your inbox
A link to the transcript. Excerpt:
And although that ‘someone’ in Brussels or Frankfurt, Davos or the City of London lacks democratic legitimacy, every day it conditions the economic choices, and the political decisions, of those who have been vested with that legitimacy by the popular vote.
This means that, whether the false democrats like it or not, national conservatives in every latitude are actually the only real democrats, because it is only by defending the nation-state that we defend the political sovereignty that belongs to the citizens of that state.
But, of course, a national conservative cannot be content with claiming to be a democrat. Because democracy without values becomes demagoguery and can itself hasten decadence. I believe that it is not difficult for the conservative world to identify the substance with which we want to fill our democracies. We do not need the ideological indoctrination manuals that are so dear to the Left. Our vision of values and our worldview is actually quite simple, as a great philosopher who died a few days ago, Roger Scruton, pointed out: “The real reason people are conservatives is that they are attached to the things they love” And as another great father of conservative thought, John Tolkien, put it clearly in the words of one of the characters of his Lord of the Rings: “I do not love the bright sword for its sharpness, nor the arrow for its swiftness, nor the warrior for his glory. I love only that which they defend”.
This worldview is embodied every day by millions of ordinary men and women, and sometimes even by some of the great men of history. Two of these were John Paul II and Ronald Reagan, to whom today’s meeting is dedicated.
John Paul II, the “Patriot Pope”, knew perfectly well that nations, and the fact of belonging to a people sharing the same historical memory, were the bedrock of the freedom of every man. He never tired of repeating that “there is no Europe without Christianity“, a teaching which is more topical than ever today, when the Christian identity of Europe is under attack by a distorted secularism that even attacks the symbols of the Christian tradition, while throwing open the gates to the most intransigent form of Islam that wants to apply Sharia law in our European homelands, and which lies at the heart of the Islamic terrorism that has caused bloodshed in Europe and the United States.
John Paul II’s patriotism also enabled him to view today’s historical events in the light of a Christian realism shorn of all rhetoric, as in the case of immigration. He considered that the right to immigrate had to be preceded first and foremost by a right not to emigrate “to live in peace and dignity in one’s homeland”. Christian, patriot, and also a critic of mass immigration. When you think about it, today John Paul II would be on the EU’s blacklist as a dangerous subversive.
But neither would Ronald Reagan have fared any better. More than any other President of the United States, Reagan stood for the America of “We the People”, of that preamble to the Constitution that bases national democracy on the principle of popular sovereignty, another great enemy of the globalist élites.
Comments