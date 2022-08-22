The Crime Of Giorgia Meloni? Noticing

Giorgia Meloni is the leader of the Brothers of Italy party, which is in the lead for the upcoming Italian election. The media never tire of calling her a neofascist, which is nonsense, but which anybody who knows anything about Viktor Orban or Santiago Abascal (leader of Spain's Vox Party) understands is par for the course of the media. She has caused a huge uproar by posting to social media a video of an African asylum seeker raping a Ukrainian refugee woman in the streets. She fuzzed out the details of the image -- you cannot see the faces of the people involved, or anything but the outline of their bodies -- but it is clearly a rape. Here is a version with audio. A Guinean illegal immigrant has been arrested in connection with the rape.

Meloni's opponents are now outraged, not over the rape -- but at Meloni for noticing it. I guess sympathy for Ukrainian refugees among the Italian left stops when African migrants rape them. Excerpt from the Associated Press story:

Advertisement

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party that has neo-fascist roots, on Sunday evening reposted a video on Twitter from an Italian news site that was taken by a witness from a window overlooking the street. The woman, identified as Ukrainian, can be heard yelling in distress. A 27-year-old asylum-seeker from Guinea has been arrested in the sexual assault, according to Italian media reports. “One cannot remain silent front of this atrocious episode of sexual violence in broad daylight in Piacenza by an asylum-seeker,” Meloni wrote. “A hug for this woman. I will do everything possible to restore security to our cities.” Her main opponent in the Sept. 25 vote, Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta, countered in a radio interview that reposting the video went beyond “the bounds of dignity and decency.” A former education minister, Lucia Azzolina, said posting the alleged rape video “is not an official criminal complaint, but instrumentalization” of violence. “(Seeing) a woman, candidate to run the country, using this media, is chilling,” Azzolina said. And Carlo Calenda, leader of a small, new centrist party called Action, said “Meloni has done something not worthy of a civilized country, and against women.” Meloni’s allusion to security in Italian cities is a right-wing theme in this election campaign, which also hits at immigration. She was backed by coalition partner Matteo Salvini, the leader of the right-wing League party and former firebrand interior minister, who pledged that “defending our borders and Italians will be a duty for me, not a right.” In a video response to Letta’s criticism, Meloni emphasized that no one is identifiable in the video and that the center-left leader had failed to condemn the attack itself. “Why don’t you speak of this? Because otherwise you need to come to terms with the fact that security in our cities is out of control, thanks also to the surreal immigration policies that you have pursued,” Meloni said.

Hell to the yes! About a million unvetted male migrants have flooded into Italy in recent years, and the crime wave they have caused is monstrous. It is beyond disgusting that Italian politicians are more outraged by Meloni showing a result of Italy's out-of-control immigration problem than they are by the rape an illegal migrant is shown to have committed. The friend who shared this with me said this is, "'Republicans pounce' -- Italian version," meaning the media and the Left focus not on the crime itself, but on the allegedly appalling fact that a right-wing politician noticed it, and called attention to it. Always remember too that the prime directive of the media today is not to report the news, but to manage the narrative.

Italy needs Giorgia Meloni. Europe needs Giorgia Melonis in every country to put matters in order. Meloni recently said that if she is elected, she will push for the Italian navy to blockade Libya to stop illegal migrants from coming to her country. Enough is enough. Good on her!

Two years ago, Meloni spoke, in English, to the National Conservatism conference in Rome. Watch her talk here. Whenever you read the media calling her a "neofascist," you need to understand that this is the same lie that the media throw against Viktor Orban and any European politician of the Right who questions the globalist order, and who wants to defend his or her own country from mass migration and the imposition of gender ideology. Here's her speech; a link to the transcript, and excerpts, are below the embed:

A link to the transcript. Excerpt: