'Live Not By Lies'

The Cost Of Political Correctness

Watch Charlie Peters's blockbuster video about Britain's rape grooming gangs and the woke cover-up
Rod Dreher
Feb 13, 2023 3:05 PM

If you missed Charlie Peters's rape grooming gangs documentary on GB News over the weekend, you can watch it here, on YouTube. You should. It is absolutely infuriating. I wrote about it here over the weekend ("Among The 'White Slags'"). The film is about the thousands of working class and poor British teenage girls -- most of them white -- who were groomed, gang-raped, and trafficked by Pakistani Muslim gangs in British cities. This is not news; the first stories broke years ago. What is news here is what Peters dug up about the cover-up by police and politicians who did not want to stoke racism. Race was a key factor in these crimes, as the Pakistani men who did these deeds thought white girls were lesser breeds because of their race. I remember being in the Netherlands some years back when local authorities were closing down public pools. Why? Moroccan Muslim teenage males were coming around harassing Dutch white girls, calling them sluts and whores and threatening to rape them -- this, because to these boys, white European women were all slags who deserved it.

In other words, they sacrificed these girls on the altar of wokeness. Peters says that there is strong reason to believe that this stuff is still going on around Britain.

Watching it as an American, you can't help but think about the things that we don't talk about in our country, because of political correctness. Or rather, the things our media don't talk about, and the rest of us know we can't discuss openly. I've written many times in this space over the years about how the media refused to talk about the role secretive and self-protective networks of gay Catholic priests played in the abuse scandal. Uncle Ted McCarrick is no one off. It was more important to most in the media to avoid perpetuating a stereotype than to tell the complete truth.

There are all kinds of stories like that. Pick your sacred cow. This is what you get when you decide that some people -- for racial reasons, for sexual reasons, for class reasons, for any reason -- are exempt from judgment and scrutiny, and other people, for the same reason or reasons, don't deserve to be protected. Nobody -- whatever their race, sexual identity, social class, or religion -- should be less in the eyes of the law, and nobody should get special protection because people in authority care more about their ideological narrative than flesh and blood human beings.

Y'all know how strongly I feel about this, because of the Catholic Church experience, and how so many wanted to turn a blind eye to it over the years to protect the Church. I can also tell you stories from the part of the world where I grew up -- from the time of Jim Crow, when black people were murdered (I can think of two cases) with impunity, because they were black and their killers were powerful white men (dead for many decades).

Wonder what stories an American Charlie Peters could cover in our country?

It is worth pointing out the Great Britain is policed by officers who are very quick to investigate and even charge Britons who say mean things on social media, or worse, pray silently near an abortion clinic. But Pakistani grooming gangs drugging and raping minor females and trafficking them for sex? See no evil, not if the evil is being down by a brown person to a white one, especially of the wrong social class.

Last week I was in Ireland, and heard very sad stories about the crushing defeat of the Catholic faith in that country. There are several reasons for it, but one of the biggest is widespread revulsion over decades of abhorrent behavior by the Catholic institution, covering up for sexual abuse by priests, and related things. The Irish government was also party to much of this, protecting the Church from scrutiny and accountability. Eventually it all came out. What good did it do the Church? None. It is now a shell of its former self. If the Church's leaders back in the day -- the bishops -- had led with integrity and diligence, they would have dealt forthrightly with these problems when they came up. If the police and other state agencies had held the Church to account, they would have helped save it from itself.

Thinking that you are serving higher justice by exempting malefactors from scrutiny and accountability because they possess some identity characteristic that finds them favor in your preferred narrative is corrupt. And it probably won't work, over time.

Mark Kimpel, MD
Sadly, I know of a young woman happened to. Her mom and dad, childhood friends of mine who married, emigrated to Britain in the '80's for the dad's work. They had several children all of whom I watched grow up on yearly holiday get togethers. Their youngest daughter was groomed by a boy about her age who I would describe as "bait". He invited her to his place where she was raped by countless men who threatened to kill her parents and all her sibs if she did not keep quiet and kept coming back for more. None of this came out for several years after her mind descended into chaos with multiple suicide attempts. She was hospitalized repeatedly and would not tell anyone what the matter was. Slowly some things came out in a trickle. The cops were uninterested. She was transferred to a therapeutic farm when she seemed stable. She escaped and threw herself underneath a train. She has been dead almost 8 years. No arrests were ever made.

The young girl's death has continued to reverberate through the family. Neither her parents or siblings will ever be the same.
schedule 3 minutes ago
Martin Terrell
Justice only works if it is blind. You’re quite right, we have different standards based on the status of the perpetrator rather than the victim. All power corrupts and even if the Catholic Church is finished as a moral force, our secular institutions won’t necessarily be any better.
schedule just now

