The Betrayal of the Innocents by Ted Cruz Christians

The whole world is witnessing the horror of the intentional starvation and killing of innocent children and women in Palestine. These grisly policies are supported by many Zionist Christians such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who claims he is biblically directed to support Israel.

On Sunday, another steadfast Israel supporter, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R- SC), outlined one of its options: “I think Israel’s come to conclude that they can’t achieve a goal of ending the war with Hamas that would be satisfactory to the safety of Israel and that they’re going to do in Gaza what we did in Tokyo and Berlin.” (Will this include firebombing?)

On Tuesday, self-professed Christian Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) posted the following on X: “Israel has no responsibility to provide any kind of aid into Gaza. They are repeatedly held to a different standard than the rest of the world.” That’s been Cotton’s consistent view throughout the Gaza war. Back in April 2024 he declared that “Israel has no responsibility to provide aid to Gaza.” Note: Western countries and the United Nations seek to provide aid to Gazans, but it must pass through Israeli checkpoints.

House speaker and vocal evangelical Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) has also been a reliable supporter of the Israeli government throughout its assault on Gaza. “These calls for a ceasefire are outrageous,” he declared in November 2023. He must have missed a few Bible studies working so hard to maintain the Israel First agenda.

The U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Tuesday compared France’s recognizing the state of Palestine as “letting the Nazis have a victory after World War 2.”

Conservative columnist Kurt Schlichter, who identifies as a Christian, wants to “mercilessly annihilate Hamas and its allies.”

Another conservative, Will Chamberlain, vice president of external affairs for The Edmund Burke Foundation, which claims to promote Christian values, on Monday said, “There is no more ridiculous spectacle than ‘right-wing’ accounts whining about the plight of the Palestinians.”

Perhaps Chamberlain's foundation should consider sending him back to Sunday school. In fact, from the looks of it, all of these Ted Cruz Christians would be well advised to turn to their Bibles. As Matthew 6:24 says, “You cannot serve two masters.” That may be especially the case when the other master is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose war policies are in contradiction to the teachings and example of Jesus Christ.

Jesus declared, “Let the children come to me” (Matthew 19:14), yet these Christians turn a blind eye as Gazans, including the youngest among them, face starvation. “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9) stands in stark contrast to their war fervor. And in Micah 6:8, we are urged to “act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God”—a call these leaders ignore as they submissively demonstrate loyalty to foreign powers over the lessons of Jesus Christ (and over the interests of the nation they ostensibly represent).

Many Christian Zionists enable and support a policy that would make Marie Antoinette blush, offering no cake but only starvation and death.

Scripture says Jesus is the bread of life. When we partake of Him, we shall not hunger for worldly ambition and political power. Instead, we love the least of these as he did. Jesus says his power is made perfect in weakness. Christ is found amongst the Gazans stripped of their homes, their possessions, their lives, and now even their food.

Jesus, the fulfillment of the covenant—not Netanyahu—must guide our path. President Donald Trump, by stopping military assistance to Israel and demanding an end to the Gaza war, could halt this tragedy immediately. Until then, the indelible black mark on our nation grows darker, a testament to a faith betrayed.