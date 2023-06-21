The Art of the Deal

The renowned artist Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges.

A court filing on Tuesday claimed that Hunter failed to pay his taxes on time in 2017 and 2018. In each year, Hunter owed $100,000 based on a taxable income of about $1.5 million. To avoid jail time, the Georges Berges Gallery artist struck a deal with the Justice Department, which still has to be approved by a federal judge.

But Hunter’s get-out-of-jail card isn’t free. The court filing also included one other charge—a felony. The third charge, possessing a gun while using illicit drugs, will be dismissed after two years of probation. Hunter reportedly will have to complete a diversion program, remain sober for two years, and forfeit his right to own a firearm. Maybe some hard time would have benefitted Hunter’s new “tortured artist” routine, but I digress.

Oh, and it might be worth mentioning here that the Department of Justice is under the command of his father President Joe Biden. Liberals simultaneously want people to believe that fact means everything and nothing. Hunter Biden is the president’s son, and we’re holding him accountable. The president’s son is being treated like everyone else. No one, not even the president’s son, is above the law.

Possessing a firearm while addicted to illicit substances is a felony that, in cases where the defendant is not named Hunter Biden, carries a five year mandatory minimum sentence. Not only will Hunter avoid jail time, but if he behaves, his record will remain untarnished from a felony charge. Everyone else gets three strikes; Hunter gets four.

But even the weapons charge is besides the point. It’s all a smokescreen of laughing gas.

It’s absurd for the Biden regime to assume that the public believes this is any kind of real accountability with a deal like this. But even if the DOJ prosecuted Hunter properly and sent him to the big house, tax violations and a weapons charge aren’t what comes to mind when one ponders Hunter’s possible criminality.

What about Hunter’s time spent as a member of the board of BHR Partners, a China-based private equity fund that gave him a 10% stake at a discount in 2017? What about Hunter’s stint on the board of Burisma, during which he received more than $2 million in compensation? What about Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor that Joe Biden once bragged about getting fired? Who is the “big guy” and why was he getting 10 percent? What about those meetings Hunter helped score with then–Vice President Biden?

These are the questions that need answering, not if a drug addict owned a gun and remembered to pay his taxes on time. Follow the money and see where it goes. One might reasonably guess it goes all the way to the top, President Joe Biden.

In the coming days, Hunter Biden will be in Delaware for his arraignment and to enter his guilty plea. This time, he probably should just leave his laptop at home.