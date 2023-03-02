fbpx
The Antiwar Conservatives Rise

Where are the opponents of endless war coming from? The Right side
Screen Shot 2023-03-02 at 1.53.15 PM
Rod Dreher
Mar 2, 2023 7:56 AM

Great piece by Isaac Grafstein at The Free Press on the antiwar Right. He starts by recalling that as a member of the House back in the day, Ron DeSantis supported US involvement with Ukraine. No more:

Appearing on Fox News to attack President Biden for last week’s surprise stop in Kyiv, DeSantis said: “He’s very concerned about those borders halfway around the world. He’s not done anything to secure our own border here at home. We’ve had millions and millions of people pour in, tens of thousands of Americans dead because of fentanyl, and then, of course, we just suffered a national humiliation of having China fly a spy balloon clear across the continental United States.” 

It was a 180-degree turn for a politician hoping to become the next commander in chief. It was also a window into the paradigm shift that has engulfed the American right—turning the old assumptions on their head and reimagining the United States’ role in the world.

The shift has its roots in September 11, 2001.

That day, Rod Dreher was on the Brooklyn Bridge when the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed. 

“I was overwhelmed by rage,” Dreher, a conservative writer, told me. 

One month later, he eagerly backed the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan and, a year and a half after that, the invasion of Iraq.

By early 2005—by the time it became clear the U.S. wasn’t about to turn Hamid Karzai’s regime into a Jeffersonian republic and Saddam Hussein had no weapons of mass destruction—Dreher, now a senior editor at The American Conservative, was rethinking both wars. 

This led him to a broader skepticism about nation-building, a skepticism that eventually hardened into opposition to American militarism. “I realized that my own side was led by a bunch of fucking incompetents and ideologues who had taken our country down a path of destruction,” Dreher said. “And for what?”

Oof. I really did use the f-word. But it was le mot juste.

Another excerpt:

“The thing that I immediately noticed when I got to Iraq was the futility of it,” said Dan Hollaway, who served in the army in Baghdad and now hosts the podcast Citizen from his home in Austin, Texas. “White faces from the West are not going to go into the Middle East and solve their problems for them. The only time that sort of thing has been effective is in Japan at the end of World War II, when we just dropped two fucking atomic bombs on those people.”

Yep. My brother-in-law, a blue-collar, Rush-Limbaugh listener, served in a construction unit of the Louisiana National Guard, in Baghdad. You know that scene in American Sniper when the soldiers are building a wall in Sadr City, and had to be afraid that snipers were going to blow their heads off when they raised up to put another concrete block up? That was my brother-in-law and his men. He came home with a medal on his chest for valor. When I asked him what he thought of the war, he said simply, "A waste."

I missed this, but damn:

You go, Sen. Hawley!

Y'all know I'm sitting here in Budapest, agreeing with Viktor Orban and the Hungarian government that we need to be pushing hard -- very hard -- for peace. The Hungarians don't have any love for the Russians, and have consistently and correctly condemned the Russian aggression. But they also don't think the Ukrainians are God's gift to humanity (ask them about how Kyiv treated the ethnic Hungarians of far western Ukraine before the war), and they do not want Ukraine to drag all of Europe into a catastrophic war. As with so much else, American conservatives are now trying to catch up with the wisdom of PM Orban. I hope they catch up before it's too late.

Things must be changing, because now it's starting to be possible to express skepticism, even criticism, of the US open-ended commitment to Ukraine, without being called Putin's butt-boy. The NYT -- the Times! -- even ran an op-ed today by Thomas Meaney, warning that it's time for the US to get serious about what can and cannot be accomplished by Ukraine in this war. Excerpt:

The trouble is that Ukraine has only one surefire way of accomplishing this feat in the near term: direct NATO involvement in the war. Only the full, Desert Storm style of deployment of NATO and U.S. troops and weaponry could bring about a comprehensive Ukrainian victory in a short period of time. (Never mind that such a deployment would most likely shorten the odds of one of the grimmer prospects of the war: The more Russia loses, the more it is likely to resort to nuclear weapons.)

Absent NATO involvement, the Ukrainian Army can hold the line and regain ground, as it has done in Kharkiv and Kherson, but complete victory is very nearly impossible. If Russia can hardly advance a few hundred yards a day in Bakhmut at a cost of 50 to 70 men, since the Ukrainians are so well entrenched, would Ukrainians be able to advance any better against equally well-entrenched Russians in the whole area between Russia and the eastern side of the Dnipro delta, including the Azov Sea coastline and the isthmus leading to Crimea? What has been a meat grinder in one direction is likely to be a meat grinder in the other.

It is in nobody's interest -- not Russia's, not Ukraine's, not America's, and not Europe's -- for this conflict to continue. Only China, which benefits from a weakened Russia and a distracted America that has used up a lot of its weapons fighting Russia by proxy. Time to cede Crimea and the Donbas to Russia, Finlandize Ukraine and give it strong security guarantees without allowing it to join NATO, and start rebuilding.

I do not understand where the antiwar Left is on this. Do we even have one? Have they been bought off by the idea that America is fighting for Pride parades in Poltava, and Drag Queen Story Hours in Dnipropetrovsk?

Readers: here's your regular reminder that this blog has only six weekdays left on its tenure here at TAC. Please subscribe -- a paid subscription -- to my daily Substack, Rod Dreher's Diary.

Comments

Fran Macadam
Fran Macadam
As in Afghanistan before, any skepticism of the war on the eastern Ukraine and its Russian ally is mostly driven by the desire to launch a bigger one somewhere else, with China. The Deep State is all in for continuous war, wedded as it is to the military industrial complex, and the State Department aligns with Woke war and the dreams of openly ruling the planet for LGBTQ.
schedule 9 minutes ago
Fran Macadam
Fran Macadam
It's regrettable to use a rude epithet as a pejorative insult, when it is a description of how God has chosen to bring life into His creation, and is also the sacred basis for making of a man and woman one flesh.
schedule 5 minutes ago
Bogdán Emil
Bogdán Emil
The comedian Jimmy Dore, who started on The Young Turks and then became a dissident angry leftist laying into his own side. Other rare bugs may be found.

Certain unpleasant personal experiences happening in my life bear witness to hard truths you point out about America in Live Not By Lies. The soft Stalinism aspect of whatever this thing is that modern liberalism has morphed into before our eyes is real enough. Something is in the air, and it's not a pleasant aroma. The whole edifice is twisting and I can't think of anything more natural than a reverse twist in response.

Trump's election in 2016 was the watershed event for me, for I feared it and was proven wrong. There was no reason to fear Trump. However, most liberals seemed to perceive the opposite and doubled down, not just increasingly justifying Antifa and BLM but actually threatening, extorting the whole country and our democratic process with unlawful violent action. I remember having to board up the shopping centers before November 202o because "the dictator" might get re-elected, so it was fairly easy to cast my first ever presidential vote for a Republican that year: Donald Trump. By then, he clearly had not destroyed the country. And yet, the extremist reaction and the fanaticism and lies about him only increased.

I've been voting since '96 and never cast a ballot for a Republican, until Trump's re-election. Only by then did it appear clear to me that something odd, smelly and wrong is happening around here.

Having escaped communism as a kid, I instinctively feel grateful and protective about America, hence, the last thing I want to say is that it's becoming like a dictatorship of the East, totalitarian and uniformist and casually oppressive, as opposed to a lively party of eclectic and interesting mutts who confidently argue with each other. However, we do need to get real. All parties end, and if this one is starting to wind down or if it's getting so unruly that police are required, then we ought to take some steps.

Progress is tied to the idea of eternal youth and the final defeat of death. This is fleshed out by Huxley and is mission impossible without soma. However, soma covers a lot of subjects, including old-fashioned religion as well as just straight self-hypnosis via a cult-like devotion to an idea, or actual drugs. Well, the youthful passions kindling warlike energies may be another form of collective soma, arguably. I have no other explanation for some of the phenomena I have seen manifest in my personal life.

I have been yelled at by liberals about the Russian threat and the Russian aggression and the Russian nationalism, which needs to be contained. They're trying to make realist arguments without seeing the circumstances realistically. But the real truth is that liberals are in power, and the ruling postmodern philosophy of liberalism has determined that power is all that matters. Hence, power is just being held and exercised, cynically as usual.
schedule just now

