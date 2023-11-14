fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Film

The Age of Sail at TAC

State of the Union: Oceans are now battlefields.
San Diego Premiere of "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World"
Jude Russo
Nov 14, 2023 9:00 AM

Christmas came early at The American Conservative this year. We have invited accusations of self-indulgence for commissioning not one, but three pieces commemorating the 20th anniversary of a movie very dear to our hearts, Peter Weir’s Master and Commander: Far Side of the World. We hope you will enjoy Peter Tonguette on the movie’s commercial failure, Santi Ruiz on the men (many of them very young) who beat Napoleon, and Peter Hitchens on the British Navy and what he does not like about the movie.

Advertisement

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

Silver Screen, Red Scare

Helen Andrews June 8, 2022
The tale of how Hollywood and Red China came together may be fascinating, but it is already out of date.

The Man Who Ate Liberty Valance

Eve Tushnet August 20, 2014
A creepy, haunting cannibal Western, "Ravenous" explores of the temptations of power.

The Boy Is the Father of Whatever: Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood”

Eve Tushnet July 18, 2014
The director took 12 years to film it, giving his movie time to grow up into a bore.
Advertisement
Advertisement