Film
The Age of Sail at TAC
State of the Union: Oceans are now battlefields.
Christmas came early at The American Conservative this year. We have invited accusations of self-indulgence for commissioning not one, but three pieces commemorating the 20th anniversary of a movie very dear to our hearts, Peter Weir’s Master and Commander: Far Side of the World. We hope you will enjoy Peter Tonguette on the movie’s commercial failure, Santi Ruiz on the men (many of them very young) who beat Napoleon, and Peter Hitchens on the British Navy and what he does not like about the movie.
