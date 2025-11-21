Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
TAC Right Now: Why Israel-Palestine Peace Efforts Failed

TAC staffers talk to Robert Malley, a Mideast advisor to multiple U.S. presidents, about his new co-authored book.
Nov 21, 2025 11:35 AM
Andrew Day and Harrison Berger talk to Robert Malley about his new book, Tomorrow Is Yesterday: Life, Death, and the Pursuit of Peace in Israel/Palestine. They also discuss the Gaza war, Barack Obama's and Donald Trump's unique approaches to Israel-Palestine, the rise of antisemitism, impediments to a two-state solution, and more. Recorded November 20, 2025.

