TAC Right Now: Trump Report Shocks Europe’s Liberal Elites

TAC staffers discuss the week's events.
Dec 12, 2025 3:23 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4SxaxFo7hs&t=4s

Andrew Day, Jude Russo, and Rebecca Draeger discuss a new print issue that covers Ukraine’s disconnect from the West, the looming catastrophe in Latin America, strategic ambiguity re China and Taiwan, and more. Then, Andrew and Jude discuss the Trump administration’s new National Security Strategy, its provocative assertions about European decline, and the Trump-Monroe Doctrine. Recorded December 11, 2025. 

