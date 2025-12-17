Politics
TAC Right Now: Top Trump Official Tells All, NATO Guarantees for Ukraine
TAC staffers discuss the week's events.
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...
Andrew Day and Joseph Addington discuss a bombshell report on White House drama, shootings at Brown University and in Australia, the alarming incompetence of American criminal investigations in recent months, and a U.S. act of war against Venezuela. Then, Andrew interviews Jennifer Kavanagh of Defense Priorities about her new report on the best way to safeguard Ukraine's security after the war with Russia ends. Recorded December 17, 2025.