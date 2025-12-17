Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

TAC Right Now: Top Trump Official Tells All, NATO Guarantees for Ukraine

TAC staffers discuss the week's events.
TAC12.17
Dec 17, 2025 4:51 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Andrew Day and Joseph Addington discuss a bombshell report on White House drama, shootings at Brown University and in Australia, the alarming incompetence of American criminal investigations in recent months, and a U.S. act of war against Venezuela. Then, Andrew interviews Jennifer Kavanagh of Defense Priorities about her new report on the best way to safeguard Ukraine's security after the war with Russia ends. Recorded December 17, 2025.

More like this

Report: Rubio Says Vance Will Be 2028 Nominee If He Runs

Spencer Neale December 16, 2025 - 1:29 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The Republican nomination for president will fall to Vance if he wants it.

Trump, AI, and States’ Rights

Spencer Neale December 16, 2025
The second Trump administration is pushing forward with the merger of tech and government.

Shooting at Brown University Kills Two

Joseph Addington December 15, 2025 - 10:33 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The shooter remains at large.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today