Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

TAC Right Now: The Unhinged Reaction to Trump’s Ukraine Peace Plan

TAC staffers discuss the week's events.
Reaction Pod screenshot
The American Conservative
Nov 26, 2025 3:30 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Andrew Day, Jude Russo, and Joseph Addington discuss the Trump administration's 28-point peace plan for Russia-Ukraine, the dangerous and unhinged reaction from Western media, and Marco Rubio's role in getting the deal maligned as "Russian." Then, they discuss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation from Congress and some updates on Venezuela. Recorded November 26, 2025.

More like this

Trump’s Ukraine Proposal Is the Least Bad Option

Reid Smith November 26, 2025
An imperfect peace is better than a worsening war.

Trump’s Peace Plan Is a Lifeline for Zelensky

Ted Snider November 26, 2025
The deal safeguards a sovereign, Western, and militarily capable Ukraine.

Trump Orders Review of Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designations

Rebecca Draeger November 25, 2025 - 12:30 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Cabinet officials will decide whether regional branches meet terrorism criteria.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today