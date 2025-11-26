Foreign Affairs
TAC Right Now: The Unhinged Reaction to Trump’s Ukraine Peace Plan
TAC staffers discuss the week's events.
Andrew Day, Jude Russo, and Joseph Addington discuss the Trump administration's 28-point peace plan for Russia-Ukraine, the dangerous and unhinged reaction from Western media, and Marco Rubio's role in getting the deal maligned as "Russian." Then, they discuss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation from Congress and some updates on Venezuela. Recorded November 26, 2025.