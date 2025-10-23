Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
TAC Right Now: Does ‘Peace Through Strength’ Mean More Forever Wars?

TAC staffers talk to Brandan Buck of the Cato Institute about the week's events.
Oct 23, 2025 9:53 AM
Andrew Day and Sumantra Maitra talk to Brandan Buck of the Cato Institute about the Trump administration's "peace through strength" slogan and whether it's used to legitimize hawkish foreign policy in Latin America, the Middle East, and Russia-Ukraine. Recorded October 22, 2025.

Americans Shouldn’t Die for Qatar (or Saudi Arabia) 

Doug Bandow October 23, 2025
President Donald Trump should put Americans, not foreign governments, first.

In Central Europe, EU Skeptics Retake Center Stage

Michael O’Shea October 22, 2025
The Visegrád Group is once again a formidable regional bloc.

Washington’s Long Road to Alienating Russia

Ted Galen Carpenter October 21, 2025
The U.S. has badly mismanaged relations with Moscow since President Clinton.
