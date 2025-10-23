Foreign Affairs
TAC Right Now: Does ‘Peace Through Strength’ Mean More Forever Wars?
TAC staffers talk to Brandan Buck of the Cato Institute about the week's events.
Andrew Day and Sumantra Maitra talk to Brandan Buck of the Cato Institute about the Trump administration's "peace through strength" slogan and whether it's used to legitimize hawkish foreign policy in Latin America, the Middle East, and Russia-Ukraine. Recorded October 22, 2025.