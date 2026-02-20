Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Ideas

TAC Right Now: AOC Flubs in Munich, Trump Escalates with Iran

TAC staffers discuss the week's events
TAC2:20:26 thumb
The American Conservative
Feb 20, 2026 10:43 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Andrew Day, Joseph Addington, and Harrison Berger discuss Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s poor performance at the Munich Security Conference. Then they discuss the significant U.S. military buildup in the Middle East and growing pessimism among Iran watchers. At the end, Harrison interviews Carrie Prejean Boller about her removal from the Religious Liberty Commission over her criticisms of Zionism and Israeli influence over U.S. politics.

More like this

Robert Nozick’s Experience Machine

Rod Dreher January 14, 2023
The Harvard philosopher's ideas on why we should prefer hard reality to pleasing illusions warn against the temptations to escaping into tech or psychedelic…

America the Beautiful

Micah Meadowcroft July 6, 2022
America is a covenant of family, received from fathers, given to children, entered not by abstract invocations but by submission to its traditions.

National Conservatism: A Statement Of Principles

The Edmund Burke Foundation June 15, 2022
A world of independent nations is the only alternative to universalist ideologies seeking to impose a homogenizing, locality-destroying imperium over the entire globe.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today