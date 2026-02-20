Ideas
TAC Right Now: AOC Flubs in Munich, Trump Escalates with Iran
TAC staffers discuss the week's events
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...
Andrew Day, Joseph Addington, and Harrison Berger discuss Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s poor performance at the Munich Security Conference. Then they discuss the significant U.S. military buildup in the Middle East and growing pessimism among Iran watchers. At the end, Harrison interviews Carrie Prejean Boller about her removal from the Religious Liberty Commission over her criticisms of Zionism and Israeli influence over U.S. politics.