State Department ‘Disinformation’?

It's so embarrassing and infuriating, what US diplomacy is doing to Hungary. The independent Hungarian news site Index reports that Linda Thomas-Greenfield (pictured above), the US ambassador to the United Nations, publicly condemned Hungary for vandalism against a Holocaust memorial ... that actually happened in Sweden. According to the report (which I've translated via Google):

The Hungarian delegation attended the meeting in vain, the American host did not give them the opportunity to speak, so the Hungarian ambassador had to act personally after the meeting due to the baseless allegations. The Hungarian diplomats contacted Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and after questioning her on what she was basing her statements at the meeting, THE AMERICAN EMBASSY ADMITTED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS THAT THEY HAD MADE A MISTAKE, AND THAT THE INCIDENT IN WHICH THE STATUE OF RAOUL WALLENBERG WAS VANDALIZED ACTUALLY TOOK PLACE IN SWEDEN. The Hungarian embassy then requested a public correction from the representation of the United States of America, but the Americans have so far refused to do so. Moreover, according to a document obtained by Index, American diplomacy, for its part, considers the case closed by the fact that in the official transcript of the speech, the part concerning Hungary was crossed out.

And let me tell you, the recent visit by USAID Administrator Samantha Power, in Budapest to teach the poor benighted Magyars how to be proper progressives, is not going down well over here. You will understand that Power is a representative of the same globalist power clique that supports (in part with US taxpayer money, funneled through the State Department) the "Global Disinformation Index," which has accused conservative publications, including The American Conservative, of being purveyors of disinformation. This labeling is meant to discourage advertisers. National Public Radio, however, the hardcore progressive news source, is considered reliable by the GDI. This is what your taxpayer dollars, spent by the Biden Administration, are doing. From the Washington Examiner's investigation:

However, GDI has ranked the 10 "least risky" as the Wall Street Journal, NPR, ProPublica, the Associated Press, Insider, the New York Times, USA Today, the Washington Post, Buzzfeed News, and HuffPost, according to a 27-page memo.

Huffington Post, one of the "least risky"! "Disinformation" seems to be "news and commentary progressives dislike." More:

The exclusion list has been fed to major companies, including the Microsoft-owned Xandr, which have declined to place advertisements on conservative websites. Following the Washington Examiner publishing Xandr's blacklist, Microsoft announced that is launching an internal review and, for now, not using GDI's services. The company does not currently flag conservative websites as "false/misleading," among other negative classifications. It is unclear whether this means that conservative websites now have access to key ad dollars since their classifications do not say "approved." "Why is the State Department using your tax dollars to fund a 'disinformation' tracking group that is secretly trying to defund conservative media?" tweeted Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, on Monday. "What happened to the First Amendment?"

Why? Could it be because the State Department is careless, and ideologically captured?