Speaker Johnson: ‘Now Is Our Time to Fight’

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) rallied the Republican National Convention with an encomium to the former President Donald Trump’s courage in the face of a Saturday assassination attempt.

“The principles of faith, family, and freedom that once defined our nation are now being trampled under foot by the radical left,” he declared. “As President Trump raised his fist and gave a rally-cry on Saturday, now is our time to fight—and we will.” He also said that the House would conduct its own investigation of the shooting at Butler, PA.

“In November, the American people will reject the party of self-destruction and they will elect the party of peace, and prosperity, and opportunity,” Johnson said. “The GOP will grow our House majority, we will take back the Senate, and we will return Donald J. Trump to the White House. Standing arm and arm, we will make America safe again.”