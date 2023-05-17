Soros Wins Big in Pittsburgh

How does an effeminate public defender beat the 26-year incumbent for Pittsburgh district attorney by twelve points? A sizeable check from George Soros.

As Examiner columnist and fellow Pittsburgh native Salena Zito has already observed, over 90 percent of Matt Dugan’s campaign was funded by Soros. If it weren’t for the $734,000 in contributions received by the public defender, Dugan would have been sitting on less than $80,000.

His opponent Stephen Zappala, who raised over $225,000, is considering a Republican run in the general. Zappala’s spokesman remarked about Dugan’s relation to Soros before the election, “No rational person believes that any politician who gets nearly all their funding from one source won’t be taking orders from them once taking office.”

Dugan has already shown the voters the direction in which his flag flies: “I’ll work with local law enforcement agencies to divert low level, nonviolent cases out of the criminal justice system,” his campaign website says.

Fellow progressive Sara Innamorato, currently a representative in the commonwealth’s lower chamber, won her primary for county executive. “We must stick to a positive vision of how we can create a county that works for us all,” she said at her victory party. One of the goals of this positive vision is the utilization of “diversion programs that have been proven successful nationwide and will lower recidivism rates and keep people out of jail.” Out of jail and on the streets, that is.

These election results leave reasonable people – or people with a functioning self-protective instinct – who live in the city and surrounding suburbs with a choice. Will they allow themselves to be ruled by a lesbian-adjacent-student-body-president? Will they allow the crimes committed against their parents and children to be prosecuted by an Open Society DA?

And putting the question of safety to the side, Pittsburgh natives now know that their neighbors saw the anti-police, criminal compassion mailers that Soros sent to their homes and said, “That’s my guy.” Matt Dugan, like Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, George Gascón in Los Angeles, and Alvin Bragg in Manhattan, might become a household name as another district attorney who sees himself more as the city’s mental health kahuna than as its chief prosecutor.