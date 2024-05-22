Soaked Rishi Sunak Calls British Snap Elections

For British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, when it rains, it pours. On Wednesday, the British prime minister announced a snap general election will take place on July 4, months sooner than expected.

“Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future,” Sunak proclaimed from a lectern in front of 10 Downing Street in the middle of a downpour. Voters, Sunak added, can “build on the future you’ve made or risk going back to square one.”

Mother nature wasn’t the only force attempting to drown out the words of the British prime minister. Protestors blared the Blair theme song, “Things Can Only Get Better” by D’Ream, as the embattled prime minister attempted to inform the country that elections would take place on July 4.

The Tories have held power in Britain for 14 years, but all indications point to a changing of the guard. The Conservatives are more than 10 points underwater to the Labour Party in the polls, and have been for the past year. Calling elections a month early because of some hopeful economic numbers (inflation has slowed in the U.K.) and the passage of Sunak’s Rwanda asylum plan is unlikely to induce the sea change needed for the Tories to remain at the helm.

Sunak has been embattled since the beginning. Surely, some is his own doing, but when Sunak became PM in 2022, he inherited a government that had burned through three prime ministers in three years, that had overseen a destructive Covid-19 response and a generally poor economy, that had gotten intimately involved with the Ukraine war, and that had been scandalized by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership. Sunak’s tenure will likely be the end of the Tories’ time at 10 Downing, but, like the collapse of any dynasty, it started long before he took the job.

So, in a little less than one Liz Truss from now, Brits will head to the polls, and likely put an end to a strange era of British politics.