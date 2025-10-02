‘Snapback’ Sanctions Imposed on Iran

On Monday, heavy United Nations sanctions were reimposed on Iran, a decade after they were lifted as part of the JCPOA. These “snapback” sanctions occurred after Iran suspended international inspections of its nuclear facilities in the aftermath of the 12-Day War.

Russia and China had put forward a UN Security Council vote to delay the reimposition of sanctions on Friday, but the UK, Germany, and France voted to activate these measures, accusing Iran of “continued nuclear escalation” for suspending international inspections.

“We urge Iran to refrain from any escalatory action,” a joint three-power communique read. “The reimposition of UN sanctions is not the end of diplomacy.”

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian called the sanctions “unfair, unjust, and illegal.” The Iranian rial fell to an all-time low of 1.13 million to USD, compared to 1.06 million to USD prior to the reintroduction of sanctions.

Iran’s hardliners rejoiced at the reintroduction of sanctions, viewing it as undermining a potential nuclear deal. “Today we must neutralize the enemy’s excessive demands and prevent his further threats,” said Saeed Jalili, an Iranian hardline politician. Inspections had been conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency of the UN. In the aftermath of the 12-Day War, Iran accused the IAEA of spying and providing Israel with intelligence on Iran’s nuclear facilities.