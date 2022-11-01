SJW: Darrell Brooks Is A Victim Of Racism

You might have thought the conviction of crazy man Darrell Brooks in the mass murder of a Christmas crowd into which he drove his car was a vindication of justice. Wrong! According to Laura Halbert, the conscience of Woke Wypipo in Watertown, Wisconsin, it was a travesty. She writes in the Watertown Daily Times that the verdict in the trial in which the defendant -- a lifelong violent criminal and sex offender -- represented himself, and had to be ejected several times for disruptive behavior, was "a racist, unjust outcome". Why? Read on:

Throughout the trial, the judge repeatedly cut off Mr. Brooks and refused to let him speak. The judge went so far as to deny Mr. Brooks his right to call additional witnesses and to testify himself. Mr. Brooks’ actions were completely justified given the way he has been treated the past year, and throughout his life.

The majority of the individuals who testified were white. They ganged up on him to spread lies, and the judge was complicit. Mr. Brooks, a black man, was repeatedly told by the judge to “stop talking.” Numerous times the judge talked over Mr. Brooks, moved Mr. Brooks to another courtroom, and muted Mr. Brooks when she didn’t like what he was saying.

Did members of the jury receive any anti-bias training? What about anti-racist training? Do the members of the jury understand the meaning of equity in our criminal justice system? Why wasn’t Mr. Brooks allowed to argue for jury nullification?

Wisconsin’s criminal laws were written by a racist, gerrymandered legislature. Jury nullification should be an option in every single court case involving a person of color.

I guess we learned nothing from what happened to George Floyd. Two years later and nothing has changed. Racism is alive and well in and outside of the courtrooms of Wisconsin. It’s time we look in the mirror and reflect on our white privilege.

How long are we going to stay silent and let more black men fill our prisons due to our complicit racism? White silence is violence, and another black man will have to spend the rest of his life behind bars because of it.

Laura Halbert

Watertown