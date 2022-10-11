She Was Born A Domestic Manufacturing Fetishist’s Daughter

(Photo above: Detroit autoworkers circa 1959)

A reader writes about the case of Adam Posen, the well-paid "woke capitalist for social justice" who said the other day that people only care about domestic manufacturing out of "a fetish for keeping white males with low educations in the powerful positions they are in." She responds:

What guys like this don't get is that building things is our cultural identity. I live in the Detroit area and everyone takes pride in what we do here, even if we aren't directly involved in it. Our neighbors and friends tend to work at GM, Ford, or what used to be Fiat Chrysler (I've lost track of the name changes). (And now the 'imports' too). Or knows someone who does. It doesn't matter if they are the working class or the manager class, we all know people who build and make or design cars and their parts. It's part of our family stories.

A lot of my older friends talk about how their parents immigrated here after WW2 and worked at the autos and how that became a new chapter in their family story. If we aren't working for the Big 3 directly, there's a good chance that we work for one of their suppliers or in a support industry. Manufacturing and building things is what we do here. It's not like it was in previous decades, but everyone knows this area would be screwed without the car makers and the suppliers. If we aren't doing manufacturing, it's sports.Throw in medicine and farming and that's what my area of the world looks like. Cars, Detroit or college sports, doctors, shopping/consumerism and farm land (I live in an exurb). It's not particularly sophisticated and most the people are okay with that.

Ann Arbor, which is 20 minutes south of my location, plays the Progressive social justice game. The difference in the brands of Liberalism are quite stark because you see the tension between the working class and the intellectual class trying to define what it means to be 'progressive'. But being working class is just a different mentality than being an intellectual progressive. You don't get your hands dirty to be an intellectual progressive. There seems to be this idea that we've transcended the need to do manual and menial labor. And that's just not true.

I moved to the area from Kalamazoo and that area did paper, cars, and pharmaceuticals. My dad and his friends worked at the paper mill and even though he had a menial job, he was proud of his accomplishments. He was a solid working class guy. Even when he lost that job, it was still a point of pride for him to have worked there. The paper mill is long gone and my dad passed last year. Kalamazoo is different now than when I was growing up there. It seems hollow, even if it's been filled in with new stores and services. People just don't take pride from shopping. Intellectual progressives who love globalization just can't make that true.

You can't take away someone's identity and culture and act like there aren't consequences. My dad was super proud of being who he was, even though it wasn't much. Kalamazoo, manufacturing and the history of the area were big parts of that story for him and, in turn, became big parts of my story. That story was his legacy and all those previous generations of workers and farmers he was descended from meant something to him. I'm kind of sad that Kalamazoo won't be a big part of my son's history, but he will be connected to the Detroit area in ways that I'm just not. He's a native whereas I'm a transplant and I know it. But Detroit has its own stories and he will create his life here or somewhere else. Who knows what the future will bring any of us?