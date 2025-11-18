The House voted 427-1 this afternoon supporting a motion to compel the Justice Department to release its files on convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) was the only member of congress to vote against the bill.

That legislation moved to the Senate, where by unanimous consent it immediately passed. President Donald Trump has indicated he will sign the bill into law.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson criticized the language of the legislation on grounds of “national security concerns,” saying forced transparency could reveal “sources and methods.”

“The discharge requires the AG [attorney general] to release within 30 days ‘classified information to the maximum extent possible’...it is incredibly dangerous that employees of the DOJ [Department of Justice] declassify materials that originated in other intelligence agencies,” Johnson told reporters this afternoon.

The sudden bipartisan enthusiasm for disclosure comes after months of pressure from Thomas Massie (R-KY), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Ro Khanna (D-CA) on the Trump administration to release materials it possesses on Jeffrey Epstein.

“We fought the president, the attorney general, the FBI director, the speaker of the House and the vice president to get this win. They’re on our side today, so let’s give them some credit as well,” Massie triumphantly declared to Capitol Hill reporters after the vote.

In recent weeks, Drop Site News and other independent media have revealed that Jeffrey Epstein served as an international power broker on behalf of Israel and its intelligence agencies.