SCOTUS Lifts Injunction on Deporting Venezuelan Illegals

The Supreme Court handed down a brief order Monday staying an injunction that prevented Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem from revoking the Temporary Protective Status (TPS) that prevented Venezuelans illegally living in the U.S. from being deported.

The injunction was issued by Senior District Court Judge Edward Chen, an Obama appointee, who agreed with the plaintiffs—the National TPS Alliance—in finding that Noem’s order to revoke was motivated by racial animus. “Acting on the basis of a negative group stereotype and generalizing such stereotype to the entire group is the classic example of racism,” Chen wrote.

The government is appealing the decision and requested a stay of injunction from the Supreme Court, which granted the stay pending appeal. The court’s order will allow the Trump administration to begin deporting the more than 350,000 Venezuelans currently living in the country illegally.