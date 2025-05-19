fbpx
SCOTUS Lifts Injunction on Deporting Venezuelan Illegals

State of the Union: The lower-court injunction staying deportations affected 350,000 Venezuelan nationals in the U.S.
The,Front,Of,The,Us,Supreme,Court,Building,In,Washington,
photo/front-us-supreme-court-building-washington-1158162790”> Credit: Bill Chizek
Joseph Addington
May 19, 2025 1:28 PM
The Supreme Court handed down a brief order Monday staying an injunction that prevented Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem from revoking the Temporary Protective Status (TPS) that prevented Venezuelans illegally living in the U.S. from being deported. 

The injunction was issued by Senior District Court Judge Edward Chen, an Obama appointee, who agreed with the plaintiffs—the National TPS Alliance—in finding that Noem’s order to revoke was motivated by racial animus. “Acting on the basis of a negative group stereotype and generalizing such stereotype to the entire group is the classic example of racism,” Chen wrote.

The government is appealing the decision and requested a stay of injunction from the Supreme Court, which granted the stay pending appeal. The court’s order will allow the Trump administration to begin deporting the more than 350,000 Venezuelans currently living in the country illegally.

More like this

Rubio, the Trump Doctrine, and the State Department Reorg

Peter Van Buren May 19, 2025
The secretary of state is taking serious steps to make the department work for the American people, not the world.

Christians Should Oppose Feds’ Targeting Sex Company

James R. Lawrence, III May 19, 2025
The government’s “coercive control” prosecution of OneTaste, Inc. threatens conscience rights.

The Secret Weapon for Energy Dominance: Nuclear Waste

Emmet Penney May 19, 2025
If the Trump administration is serious about energizing the American Golden Age, there’s an obvious path forward.
