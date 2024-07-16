fbpx
Scalise Recalls his Own Brush with Death in RNC Remarks

State of the Union: Scalise commented on the former president’s empathy.
Anastasia Kaliabakos
Jul 16, 2024 10:05 PM

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) spoke on Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention, expressing his solidarity with the former President Donald Trump after Saturday’s assassination attempt. 

Scalise emphasized how important it is to elect Trump in November due to President Biden’s dismal performance on immigration and inflation.

He also empathized with the former president’s brush with death over the weekend.

“I need to say something about Saturday’s attempt on Donald Trump’s life. Many of you know I was the survivor of a politically motivated shooting in 2017,” he said.

He continued, “Not many know that while I was fighting for my life, Donald Trump was one of the first to come console my family at the hospital. That’s the kind of leader he is: courageous under fire, compassionate towards others.”

