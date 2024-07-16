Ron Johnson: President Trump ‘Catalyst’ for ‘Total Shift in Our Politics’ 

In his home state of Wisconsin, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) gave a speech Monday at the Republican National Convention in which he highlighted the transformation of the GOP under the former President Donald Trump.

Centering his speech around the Democrat’s leftward shift on social issues, Johnson told the audience, “Today’s Democrat Party is not the party of our parents or grandparents, that party cared about workers and people struggling to get by. Now they are the party of open borders, reckless spending, weaponized government, and weakness on the world stage.”

“This fringe agenda includes biological males competing against girls and the sexualization and indoctrination of our children,” said Johnson. “Democrats have forgotten American families, they have abandoned the hard working middle class, but with President Trump’s Republicans, those forgotten Americans are forgotten no more.”

Shortly after his speech at the Republican National Convention, Senator Ron Johnson talked with The American Conservative’s Bradley Devlin about the center of gravity in the Republican Party shifting towards the Midwest, highlighting the decision to host the RNC in Johnson’s home state this year.

Johnson argued that Trump’s background has given him a particular strength in the former Blue Wall, stating:

Think of his background, he’s a developer, right? So he’s into construction. He goes to construction sites, he loves the workers. And he talks to the workers. And they like the fact that he talks to him. So he has that connection with workers.

Johnson reiterated his claim about the Democrats abandoning the working class, stating that they “used to be the party of workers and people struggling to get by,” but that they have become “the party of wokeness.”

“We’re the party that represents the forgotten men and women of this country,” Johnson said.