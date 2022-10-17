Right from the Start

To read Pat Buchanan’s 2002 The Death of the West: How Dying Populations and Immigrant Invasions Imperil Our Country and Civilization in Anno Domini 2022 is to wonder whether conservatism is a practice of preservation or an art of forgetting.

“America and the West face four clear and present dangers,” Buchanan wrote in 2002. “The first is a dying population. Second is the mass immigration of different colors, creeds, and cultures, changing the character of the West forever. The third is the rise to dominance of an anti-Western culture in the West, deeply hostile to its religions, traditions, and morality, which has already sundered the West. The fourth is the breakup of nations and the defection of ruling elites to a world government whose rise entails the end of nations.”