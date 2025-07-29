Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Report: U.S. Vetoed Taiwanese President’s NY Visit

State of the Union: The White House is currently involved in trade negotiations with China.
Presidential,Candidate,,Lai,Ching-te,Waved,As,He,Entered,The,Democratic
Credit: Alex Chan Tsz Yuk
Joseph Addington
Jul 29, 2025 12:10 PM
The U.S. blocked Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te from stopping over in New York en route to Central America after China intervened, according to a report from the Financial Times

Lai had planned to visit the city in August before heading south on a tour of Latin American countries that recognize Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province. But his travel plans were disrupted when American officials informed him that he would not be allowed to visit the U.S., sources told the FT.

Sources told Reuters that Lai still intends to visit the U.S., but his trip is being delayed in part to avoid provoking tensions with Beijing. The U.S. and China are currently engaging in trade negotiations, with the latest session of talks in Stockholm, Sweden kicking off Monday.

