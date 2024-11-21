fbpx
Report: Russia Uses Nuclear-Capable Missile Against Ukraine

State of the Union: The use of an intercontinental ballistic missile appears to be a response to the use of long-range American missiles against targets in Russian territory.
Victory Day Parade In Red Square
(Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Nov 21, 2024 10:15 AM

Ukraine’s air force reported Thursday that Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a conventional warhead to strike the Ukrainian city of Dnipro earlier in the day.

Russian and Western government organs, including the U.S. European Command, have yet to confirm the report.

Russia’s use of an ICBM, designed to deliver nuclear payloads, is widely seen as an escalatory response and warning following the Ukrainian use of Western-guided missile systems to strike into Russian core territory. It is the first use of such a weapon in a conflict.

President Joe Biden on Sunday removed restrictions on the Ukrainian use of American-supplied long-range missile systems, which rely on American reconnaissance systems for targeting. Following the use of those missiles Tuesday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced a change to Russian nuclear doctrine to countenance strikes against nations actively abetting states with which the Federation is at war.

More like this

Ukraine Should Have Heeded Milley’s Warning

Sumantra Maitra November 21, 2024
Kiev should have seized the opportunity at the end of 2022.

The Biden Legacy: War With Russia?

Doug Bandow November 21, 2024
The administration’s decision to allow strikes on Russian territory brings the U.S. to the brink.

U.S. Locks Embassy, Allocates New Mines in Ukraine War

Mason Letteau Stallings November 20, 2024 - 10:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Washington has also decided to give Ukraine antipersonnel mines.
