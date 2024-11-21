Report: Russia Uses Nuclear-Capable Missile Against Ukraine

Ukraine’s air force reported Thursday that Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a conventional warhead to strike the Ukrainian city of Dnipro earlier in the day.

Russian and Western government organs, including the U.S. European Command, have yet to confirm the report.

Russia’s use of an ICBM, designed to deliver nuclear payloads, is widely seen as an escalatory response and warning following the Ukrainian use of Western-guided missile systems to strike into Russian core territory. It is the first use of such a weapon in a conflict.

President Joe Biden on Sunday removed restrictions on the Ukrainian use of American-supplied long-range missile systems, which rely on American reconnaissance systems for targeting. Following the use of those missiles Tuesday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced a change to Russian nuclear doctrine to countenance strikes against nations actively abetting states with which the Federation is at war.