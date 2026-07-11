Rep. Ro Khanna Detained By Settlers in West Bank

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) was detained for 90 minutes by Israeli settlers while touring the West Bank Wednesday afternoon.

Khanna, who is considering a 2028 presidential run, visited the West Bank as part of a three-day trip. While traveling through the ruins of Khirbet Zanuta, a Palestinian village, Khanna was surrounded by armed West Bank settlers who blocked his vehicle for 90 minutes.

Per the New York Times, Israel Defense Force members arrived at the scene during the encounter but did not assist Khanna, but blocked the road after the settlers departed. The encounter was captured by the representative’s team and seen by a Times photographer.

Khanna has become an increasingly vocal critic of Israel’s wars in Gaza and Iran.



The trip, according to the Times, was organized by Cameron Kasky, a new member to Khanna’s digital team and a survivor of the Parkland shooting. Kasky ran for congress in New York in 2025 on a platform condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza as a genocide and joined Khanna on the trip.