Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Foreign policy

Rep. Ro Khanna Detained By Settlers in West Bank

State of the Union: The California Democrat was on a three-day trip in Palestine.
Epstein Presser DOJ
David Brady
Jul 11, 2026 6:15 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) was detained for 90 minutes by Israeli settlers while touring the West Bank Wednesday afternoon.

Khanna, who is considering a 2028 presidential run, visited the West Bank as part of a three-day trip. While traveling through the ruins of Khirbet Zanuta, a Palestinian village, Khanna was surrounded by armed West Bank settlers who blocked his vehicle for 90 minutes. 

Per the New York Times, Israel Defense Force members arrived at the scene during the encounter but did not assist Khanna, but blocked the road after the settlers departed. The encounter was captured by the representative’s team and seen by a Times photographer. 

Khanna has become an increasingly vocal critic of Israel’s wars in Gaza and Iran.

The trip, according to the Times, was organized by Cameron Kasky, a new member to Khanna’s digital team and a survivor of the Parkland shooting. Kasky ran for congress in New York in 2025 on a platform condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza as a genocide and joined Khanna on the trip.

More like this

Wars in Ukraine, Iran Undermine Nuclear Security

Ted Snider July 11, 2026
More nations seek nuclear protection outside the U.S.-led order.

The Administration Is Tackling African Visa Dysfunction

Peter Van Buren July 6, 2026
The State Department’s consolidation of visa offices in Africa helps to stymie one conspicuous source of illegal immigration.

Will the GOP Let Trump Get Back on Track?

W. James Antle III June 29, 2026
Some Republicans appear to value the Iran War more than their jobs.
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today