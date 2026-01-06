Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, Seven-Term California Republican, Dies at 65

State of the Union: LaMalfa, who represented California’s 1st Congressional District since 2013, was remembered by House leaders from both parties.
WHZYCPILOVA7NCT6UMGVCPCZIU.JPG
Harrison Berger
Jan 6, 2026 3:50 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), who served seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, passed away suddenly on Tuesday at the age of 65.

LaMalfa, who represented California’s First Congressional District since 2013, chaired the Congressional Western Caucus and was known for his work on water and forestry issues.

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Richard Hudson (R-NC) remembered LaMalfa as “a principled conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Northern California,” while House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called for a moment of silence in his honor during a House panel on Tuesday morning.

In September 2023, LaMalfa became the only Republican from California to vote against additional Ukraine war spending, supporting a provision that would have blocked $300 million in funding to fuel the conflict.

More like this

The New Neoconservatives

David Brady January 6, 2026
Bari Weiss gate-keeps the right against antiwar conservatives. Sound familiar?

Two Cheers for Bari Weiss

W. James Antle III January 3, 2026
The new editor-in-chief of CBS News is trying to solve real problems in American media.

Trump Threatens Tehran: ‘We Are Locked and Loaded’

Andrew Day January 2, 2026 - 10:49 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Protests have broken out across Iran in recent days.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today