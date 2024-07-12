Rand Paul: Gain-of-Function Research is the ‘Nuclear Threat of Our Time’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) introduced the Risky Research Review Act on Wednesday, aiming to establish an independent board dedicated to overseeing and approving federal funding for “high-risk life sciences research” projects.

Under this proposal, a Life Sciences Research Security Board within the executive branch would be responsible for ensuring oversight over federal funding in life sciences research to safeguard public health, safety, and national security. Projects falling into this category would require majority approval from the board to receive federal funding.

The legislation defines “high-risk life sciences research” as any scientific inquiry capable of endangering public health. This includes research such as gain-of-function studies, genetic modification or synthetic creation of potential pandemic pathogens, and activities related to the collection or monitoring of such pathogens.

On Thursday morning, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs also convened an oversight hearing entitled “Risky Research: Oversight of U.S. Taxpayer Funded High-Risk Virus Research.” Testimony was heard from relevant field experts including Dr. Gerald Parker, Dr. Carrie Wolinetz, Dr. Robert Redfield, and Dr. Kevin Esvelt.

During his opening statement, Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) appeared open to considering legislation similar to Paul's proposal, suggesting potential bipartisan interest will be necessary in properly addressing this issue.

Paul reminded the committee that since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, not much work has been done to mitigate the issue of gain-of-function research: “So what has been done since the discovery that our government is funding dangerous virus research overseas with little or no oversight? The answer is stark and chilling: virtually nothing.”

Wolinetz, Senior Principal and Chair Health & Bioscience Innovation Practice Group at Lewis-Burke Associates and the “de facto Fauci/NIH witness” claimed in her opening statement that the United States already has “the most rigorous system of pathogen research in the world.”

She argued, “If we make it too hard for scientists to conduct and communicate the findings of experiments that expand our knowledge of pathogens, we will be less prepared for the next emerging biological threat.”

This line of thinking garnered the ire of Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), who heavily pressed Wolinetz on her involvement in gain-of-function research before and during the pandemic, along with her claims that censorship about the lab leak theory did not occur during her tenure at the NIH.

“You don’t believe censorship took place? What world are you living in?” he asked. “Tell that to the scientists who basically lost their credentials. Tell that to the people who were kicked off of social media and banned because they asked about a lab leak…. The privilege is astounding.”

With the introduction of the new Risky Research Review Act, Paul and the committee members hope that protecting Americans from future pandemics is within reach. Paul said, “In this dystopian universe we find ourselves in, it is our duty to challenge the status quo—to shine a light on the darkest corners of government operations, and to protect the freedoms and lives of the people we serve.”