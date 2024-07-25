Putin Confirms Support to Assad in Moscow Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday in Moscow to mark the anniversary of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Damascus. The meeting comes at a time when Russia is positioning itself as a mediator in a potential rapprochement between Syria and Turkey.

Putin spoke of the tense situation in the Middle East and the risk of escalation in the ongoing conflict in that region. “Unfortunately, there is a tendency toward escalation, we can see that,” Putin remarked before adding, “This also applies directly to Syria.”

“Considering all the events that are taking place in the world as a whole and in the Eurasian region today, our meeting today seems very important to discuss all the details of the development of these events, to discuss possible prospects and scenarios,” Assad told Putin.

The Kremlin did not provide further information regarding what was discussed, though earlier this week, Kremlin Spokesman Dimitri Peskov stated that establishing contacts “at various levels” between Syria and Turkey is on Moscow’s agenda.

“Many countries and, of course, Russia, as a country playing a significant role in the region, are interested in helping the two countries improve relations,” Peskov told reporters Tuesday.