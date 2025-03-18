fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Putin Agrees to Infrastructure Ceasefire After Call with Trump

State of the Union: The Russian leader reiterated his conditions for a full ceasefire, including a complete stop on military aid to Ukraine.
Yerevan,,Armenia,-,1,October,2019:,Russian,President,Vladimir,Putin
Credit: Asatur Yesayants
Joseph Addington
Mar 18, 2025 3:01 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin spoke with President Donald Trump on the phone for over two hours on Tuesday, as the two heads of state sought to hammer out a compromise that could serve as the beginning of a peace deal in Ukraine. Putin declined to accept a full ceasefire and instead accepted an agreement for both parties to end strikes on infrastructure.

Trump already extracted an agreement for a 30-day ceasefire from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and had suggested that he believed such an agreement would be signed off on by Putin. 

According to the White House, the two leaders also discussed “the need for improved bilateral relations between the U.S. and Russia” and a framework for eventually achieving “a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace.”

Putin also reiterated his conditions for a peace settlement, which include an end to American military assistance to Ukraine, a permanent end to Ukrainian NATO membership prospects, and new elections, which may prove unacceptable to the Ukrainian government.

More like this

Trump Should Resist Another America-Last War in the Middle East

Justin Logan March 18, 2025
Military involvement in Yemen or Iran is a losing proposition.

Milei’s Struggles with Crypto Scandal Intensify

Joseph Addington March 17, 2025
Argentine legislature is forming a committee to investigate “cryptogate.”

Witkoff: Ukraine Peace Deal in ‘Weeks’

Jude Russo March 17, 2025 - 6:48 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The president’s special envoy was less encouraging about ceasefire negotiations in Israel–Palestine.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall.
All our content remains freely accessible.

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $10 $40 Custom