Biden Forgets Troops Have Died Under His Watch During Debate

In Thursday’s presidential debate, President Joe Biden and the former President Donald Trump finally came head to head to answer questions about the state of America during their respective administrations.

A notable gaffe came when Biden claimed that he was the “only president of the 20th century” who had no American troops die during his tenure as president.

Biden has been widely blamed for the devastating removal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021 that resulted in the death of 13 American soldiers.

Biden says no troops have died under his watch. Absolutely shameful for those of us who have prayed for the 13 service members who died at Kabul airport. — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) June 28, 2024

Trump stated that the withdrawal of Afghanistan was the “most embarrassing day” in the history of America.