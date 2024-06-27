Politics
Biden Forgets Troops Have Died Under His Watch During Debate
State of the Union: The President may not remember the “most embarrassing day” in American history.
In Thursday’s presidential debate, President Joe Biden and the former President Donald Trump finally came head to head to answer questions about the state of America during their respective administrations.
A notable gaffe came when Biden claimed that he was the “only president of the 20th century” who had no American troops die during his tenure as president.
Biden has been widely blamed for the devastating removal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021 that resulted in the death of 13 American soldiers.
Trump stated that the withdrawal of Afghanistan was the “most embarrassing day” in the history of America.