Pope Francis, Pro-Aborts, & The Upside Down World

At lunch today, my friend said, "I am not much of a religious person, to put it mildly, but so much of what's going on in the world seems to me to be diabolical."

"What do you mean?" I asked.

Advertisement

"Just that everything seems to be turned upside down. Good is bad, and bad is good. And everything is coming apart."

I told him that the etymology of "diabolic" is that it comes from the Greek words meaning "to tear apart." And yes, from a traditional Christian perspective not shared by my lunch companion, deep confusion and the reversal of previous values are considered signs of the diabolic.

What are we supposed to make of the fact that Pope Francis has appointed not one, but two pro-abortionists to the Pontifical Academy For Life, which exists to promote the Catholic Church's teachings on life?

First was the economist Mariana Mazzucato, pictured above, who is an atheist, and who supports abortion rights. Now comes Sheila Tlou, who has repeatedly advocated universal abortion access.

Back in 2016, Francis named as head of the Pontifical Academy For Life one Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia (pictured here, with skullcap, in a homoerotic mural that he commissioned for his former cathedral):

Advertisement

So I guess we shouldn't be all that surprised. What was down is now up, and what was up is now down. You used to be able to count on the Catholic Church to be thoroughly and unapologetically pro-life. No more. Not under this pope. You can see why Cardinal Gerhard Müller, former Vatican doctrinal chief, said this in an interview with Raymond Arroyo on October 7:

You were head of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. What must you think as you watch a system being created, where all of that doctrine seems to be up for grabs? The basis of the Church is the word of God as a revelation ... not our strange reflections. ... This [agenda] is a system of self-revelation. This occupation of the Catholic Church is a hostile takeover of the Church of Jesus Christ. ... And if you look at only one page, or read one page of the Gospel, you'll see that it has nothing to do with Jesus Christ ... and [in this agenda] they think that doctrine is only like a program of a political party, who can change it according to their votes. ... If they succeed, it will be the end of the Catholic Church. And we must resist it like the old heretics of the Arianism. When Arias thought, according to his ideas, what can God do and what can God not do? And it is irrationalism: human, the intellect to decide what is true and what is wrong.

Speaking of up being down, the Francis men among this pope's major American appointments -- Chicago's Cardinal Cupich, Newark's Cardinal Tobin, San Diego's Cardinal McElroy -- are all stridently pro-gay.