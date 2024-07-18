fbpx
Pompeo Bends the Knee

State of the Union: The prominent neocon, who had considered running in 2024, endorsed Trump in his RNC speech.
2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 18, 2024 8:30 PM

“We will put a strong, America-First leader back in the White House, and reelect Donald Trump,” the former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared to the audience at the Republican National Convention, endorsing former President Trump.

“It was my greatest honor to serve as President Trump’s CIA director and Secretary of State,” Pompeo said. “There were no new American wars.” 

“We destroyed ISIS and its caliphate,” Pompeo continued. “The evil of Vladimir Putin was held at bay.”

Pompeo displayed a hawkishness that stood out from the GOP’s current trajectory, asserting that Americans are being held as hostages in Gaza by the “Iranian regime.”

