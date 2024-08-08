fbpx
Poll: Majority Oppose Using U.S. Forces In Iran–Israel Conflict

State of the Union: Only 55 percent of Republicans would favor using American forces in such a scenario.
Israeli Tank
Credit: Amir Levy/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Aug 8, 2024 4:00 PM

A poll published Tuesday from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs found that a majority of Americans would oppose using U.S. forces to defend Israel in a potential Iran–Israel conflict. The poll found that 42 percent of the U.S. public would favor using American troops to defend Israel, while 56 percent would not. 

The poll also finds that only 55 percent of Republicans would favor American involvement in such a conflict, compared to 35 percent of Democrats and independents. 

The Chicago Council’s poll on the subject demonstrates a shift from the last time it asked the question; in 2021, it found that 53 percent of Americans and 72 percent of Republicans would favor U.S. intervention in support of Israel in a potential conflict.

The new poll found that 54 percent favored U.S. involvement in peacekeeping operations to enforce a potential settlement between the Israelis and Palestinians. Sixty-two percent of Democrats would support such involvement, compared to 51 percent of independents and 48 percent of Republicans.

