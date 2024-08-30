Poll: Lake Trails Gallego by 15 Points In Arizona Senate Race

Fox News has released a poll showing Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) leading the Republican nominee Kari Lake by 15 points in Arizona’s U.S. Senate race. The same poll shows the presidential race in the state to be a statistical tie between Vice President Kamala Harris at 48 percent and the former President Donald Trump at 47 percent.

The poll was conducted under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R) between August 23 and August 26, with a sample of 1,014 registered voters. The poll has a margin of error of three percent.

Advertisement

The publication of the poll comes on the heels of Gallego receiving the endorsement of the influential Arizona Police Association, which has also endorsed Donald Trump in the presidential race. The association backed Lake in her 2022 gubernatorial run.

In an interview with the radio station KTAR, Lake denounced the poll and similar ones which paint a negative picture for her campaign. “I put zero stock in these polls, the ones you mention, the public polls have just been absolute garbage,” she said. “I mean, it’s absolutely insane. Fifteen points? Are you kidding? I mean nobody wins by 15 points.” Lake added that her internal polling shows the race to be tied. The poll is not the first to show Lake significantly down in the race for a traditionally Republican senate seat. A poll released in early August by HighGround Public Affairs revealed Lake to be trailing Gallego by 11 points.