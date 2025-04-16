Pentagon Suspends Three Officials in Leaking Investigation

The Pentagon has allegedly placed Dan Caldwell, Darin Selnick, and Colin Carroll on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation into leaks at the Department of Defense.

The DoD announced in late March that it would be beginning a probe into “recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information.”

“This investigation will commence immediately and culminate in a report to the Secretary of Defense,” wrote Joe Kasper, the chief of staff to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in a March 21 memo.

The leaks allegedly include operational plans concerning the Panama Canal, the information of the deployment of a second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea, a visit by Elon Musk to the Pentagon to discuss China, and a pause in the collection of intelligence concerning the Ukraine War.

Caldwell, a Marine Corps veteran, was previously a public policy advisor at the think tank Defense Priorities and. In the recently leaked Signal text-chain concerning strikes on the Houthis in Yemen, Hegseth listed Caldwell as his best staff point of contact for the National Security Council.

Selnick is a veteran of the Air Force, where he served as an officer, and was a senior advisor to Concerned Veterans of America, a nonprofit organization that Hegseth formerly led.

Carroll, who prior to his suspension had served as chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg, is also a veteran of the Marine Corps and recently has worked for the defense contractor Anduril.