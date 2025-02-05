fbpx
Politics

Pam Bondi Sworn in as Attorney General

State of the Union: The Trump ally told the president she would “restore integrity to the Justice Department.”
Pam Bondi Attends Confirmation Hearing To Be Attorney General
Adriana Azarian
Feb 5, 2025 5:00 PM
Pam Bondi was sworn in as U.S. attorney general Wednesday in the Oval Office. 

Bondi was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday in a 54-46 vote, with Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania joining Republicans in support. She is the third woman to hold the position.

“I will make you proud and I will make this country proud,” she told Trump during the ceremony. “I will restore integrity to the Justice Department and I will fight violent crime throughout this country and throughout this world, and make America safe again.” 

Bondi previously served as the attorney general of Florida, where she targeted human trafficking and the opioid crisis. She said in her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee in January that she would prosecute criminals involved with “gangs, drugs, terrorists, cartels, our border, and our foreign adversaries” and restore Americans’ confidence in the Department of Justice. 

Bondi is set to review criminal and civil cases brought against Trump and start a “Weaponization Working Group” to look into the Biden administration’s alleged politicization of the justice process.

