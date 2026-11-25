In the 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised to end the Russia–Ukraine War in only 24 hours. As the second year of his second administration draws to a close, that conflict is hotter than ever, with Russia pounding Kiev and other Ukrainian cities with ferocious regularity and Ukraine landing shots deep inside Russia. On Sunday, Ukraine even blew up a Russian warship docked at a naval base in Libya—1,500 miles from the front lines.

But Trump isn’t giving up just yet on settling the conflict, and he’s dispatched top negotiators to help hammer out a peace deal. Whatever one might say about Trump’s special envoys—his longtime friend Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner—you can’t say they’re quitters. The indefatigable diplomatic duo have stepped up their efforts to forge a lasting peace in Ukraine. They’ve even managed to win over American liberals, Ukrainian officials, and European leaders who tend to see Trump as too pro-Russian.

But for America First conservatives, there’s a big problem: Kushner is pushing for Ukraine to get “Article-5-like” postwar security guarantees—referring to the collective defense provision of NATO’s founding treaty—if not outright membership in the Western alliance. Article 5 states that “an armed attack against one NATO member shall be considered an attack against all members.” Many America Firsters oppose scooping up yet another security dependency that can drag the U.S. into war, and they believe NATO’s eastward expansion after the Cold War provoked the invasion by Russia in February 2022.

“We already gave Ukraine ‘Article-5-like’ security guarantees, right after we took out the country’s democratically elected president, Viktor Yanukovych, in a U.S.-led coup in 2014,” Tucker Carlson, the influential commentator and member of the advisory board of The American Conservative, told TAC. “That’s why we’re in this current war in the first place. So I can’t imagine more of the same will help.”

Carlson was referring to the Maidan Revolution, which ushered in a new, more pro-Western government in Kiev and sparked the broader Russia–Ukraine conflict. In Carlson’s view, Ukraine may not have been in NATO, but NATO was in Ukraine, and increasingly so after Maidan—to the frustration of Moscow. After 2014, NATO ramped up its activities in Ukraine, including military training, joint exercises, and weapons deliveries. As the political scientist John Mearsheimer cautioned in 2015, “The West is leading Ukraine down the primrose path, and the end result is that Ukraine is going to get wrecked.”

Ignoring such warnings, the Biden administration signed a strategic partnership agreement with Kiev in November 2021, affirming Ukraine’s aspiration to join NATO and pledging to “maximize its status as a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner to promote interoperability.” Robert Service, a leading historian of Russia, called that agreement the “last straw” for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who immediately afterwards finalized plans for a military campaign.

Over the next two months, the White House refused to discuss the NATO issue with Moscow despite the looming specter of a major war. When Russia invaded in February, voices like Carlson and Mearsheimer slammed the Biden administration for diplomatic malpractice and for escalating tensions with a nuclear-armed power over a country they consider peripheral to American interests.

So it’s been jarring for America Firsters—already disillusioned by a U.S war in Iran seemingly waged on behalf of Israel—to see the Trump administration go even further than its Democratic predecessor in pushing for Ukraine to be brought under NATO’s security umbrella. That Kushner has taken the lead in promoting this idea—and even, behind closed doors, floating actual NATO membership for Ukraine—only adds insult to injury. Kushner, a family friend of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has never been popular among America Firsters.

“Kushner is an advocate for other countries and interests, none of them American,” Carlson said. “It’s shocking to me that he’s replaced the entire U.S. State Department.”

In a lengthy post on X this Sunday, Kushner claimed that the Russians have warmed to the idea of Article 5–like guarantees for Ukraine, but the Kremlin has dismissed such proposals as “unacceptable.” To be sure, Moscow has welcomed Kushner’s broadening of negotiations to include the matter of Europe’s “security architecture” and Russia’s place within it, but it’s not at all clear why the Kremlin would sign off on his NATO-related ideas. (Nor is it clear why the Pentagon—which has sought to turn European security over to the Europeans—would embrace a policy that dooms efforts to retrench from the old continent.)

The Russian analyst Fyodor Lukyanov, in an interview with TAC, said the “initial reason why this war erupted” was “deep Russian dissatisfaction about the security architecture in Europe which emerged after the Cold War, and which basically, to simplify a little bit, did mean that NATO is the only security actor in the area.” Seen in this light, it’s hardly surprising that Moscow in recent weeks has revived demands to roll back NATO’s military presence to 1997 levels, before the alliance brought in countries east of Germany.

Kushner has noted that Article 5–like guarantees would be “subject to constitutional and congressional processes,” and here too, the obstacles appear daunting if not insurmountable. “I doubt such a commitment has enough votes for ratification in the Senate,” said Jennifer Kavanagh, a military expert at Defense Priorities. “Do we think lawmakers have the appetite to send Americans to die in Ukraine?”

If somehow both Moscow and the U.S. Congress gave the greenlight, any commitment by Washington to fight for Ukraine in the event of another Russian invasion would lack credibility. “It cannot make a credible commitment to do so in the future, because it has not done so in the past,” Kavanagh said. In 2014 and again in 2022, she observed, the U.S. declined to send forces to defend Ukraine, and Russia would question the deterrent value of a new promise on paper to do so.

In this way, the lack of credibility would itself make a U.S.–Russia war more likely. Moscow might be tempted to disregard the commitment if not actively test it, and if Russia did attack Ukraine, a future U.S. president would come under intense political pressure to demonstrate American resolve by intervening.

Americans should ask how their interests would be served by a U.S. promise to fight Russia, a nuclear-armed power, over Ukraine. They should also ask why such a scheme is being worked out by Jared Kushner, a diplomatic amateur and the son-in-law of a president who had promised to reduce European dependency, avoid foreign conflicts, and put Americans first.