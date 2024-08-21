Obama, ‘Kid With a Funny Name,’ Returns to the DNC

The former President Barack Obama linked his own political narrative to that of the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, in a Tuesday speech to enraptured attendees at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Following an introduction from his wife, Michelle, Obama almost immediately drew a parallel between himself and Harris with a reference to his 2004 DNC speech. “This convention has always been pretty good to kids with funny names who believe anything is possible,” he said to cheers.

Following some of his characteristic humor—“I have not aged a bit”—Obama gave a brief but emphatic panegyric to the erstwhile Democratic candidate, President Joe Biden. “I am proud to call him my president, but I am even prouder to call him my friend,” declared Obama, setting off a round of “Thank you, Joe” chants.

For his remaining time, Obama stumped vigorously for the current ticket. “This will still be a tight race in a closely divided country,” he acknowledged.

Yet he touted the fundamental righteousness of the Democratic ticket’s side. “Together, Kamala and Tim have kept faith with America’s central story: that we are all created equal,” Obama said.

He exhorted the audience in conclusion, “Together, we too will build a country that is more secure and more just, more equal and more free. So let’s get to work.”