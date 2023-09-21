“How is the counteroffensive going? Are the Ukrainians any closer to victory than they were 6 months ago? What is our strategy, and what is the president’s exit plan?”

These questions might look familiar to you, dear reader, for you have seen them raised by Congressman Warren Davidson and Senator Rand Paul in these pages repeatedly.

Advertisement

This time, after closed briefings, twenty-nine Republican Congressmen and Senators have written a letter to President Biden’s OMB Director, asking these pertinent questions.

“America is being asked to fund an indefinite conflict with unlimited resources,” tweeted Senator J.D. Vance. “If there’s a path to victory, I didn’t hear it today, and what I have also heard is there is no end to the funding request”, said Senator Josh Hawley.

Enough.

It is delusional to argue that magic platforms and weapons systems such as ATACMS and F-16s would change realities on the ground. Ukraine lacks the manpower, training, and resources to regain its lost lands, and NATO is prudent enough to not risk an all-out nuclear war with Russia. American leaders know this. The American people know this. American intelligence and national security bureaucracy know this.

To continue on the present course is a dead end. The “counteroffensive” didn’t just die; it was stillborn. It had no chance of success, as some of us predicted: People were sold a lie by certain Washington think tanks.

Our intelligence and military have explained that there is no clear path to victory. Our elected leaders say that this is a frozen conflict. To keep funding a stalemate at a time when there is quite literally an invasion of our own Union is a sure sign of incompetence, insanity, malice, or a combination of all. To neglect the American border while continuing to send billions for social development and government in Ukraine is a practically criminal act deserving the highest condemnation.

Enough. Not a penny more to Ukraine or Europe until the American southern border is fixed and mass migration curtailed.