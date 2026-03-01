NHS: National Hostage Situation

We are all familiar with the usual characteristics of hostage videos: the dead eyes of the participants, their dulled, robotic tone of voice, as if reading words from a script they do not truly believe, and the general air of menace, as if one wrong move will result in an immediate execution from the unhinged militant making a menacing throat-cutting gesture just out of view.

I thought of this very same genre of hostage-porn recently after being sent a video from a whistleblower in the National Health Service (NHS), Great Britain’s socialist healthcare provider, who had been forced to sit through it as part of a compulsory training module. Rather than demonstrating how best to treat third-degree burns or rip out a rotten appendix, it featured a white-skinned NHS Deputy Chief Executive, seemingly tied to a chair with invisible ropes before a camera, being cruelly forced to admit she was a giant racist.

Turns out this was all part of a wider NHS hostage video program in which other unacceptably white-skinned NHS bureaucrats with facile, made-up titles like “Chief People Officer”, “Associate Director of Communication and Engagement,” and “Chief Digital and Information Officer” were compelled to face the camera and recant. Captives solemnly explained how they had all suddenly become so-called “white allies,” as in repentant former white racists who had seen the light and decided to devote their future professional lives solely to helping black, brown, and yellow doctors and nurses cope with non-existent workplace microaggressions, instead of doing anything so vulgar as attempting to increase patient survival rates following surgery.

Strangely, the detainees all seem to have realized they were “racist,” and thus needed to “check their white privilege,” at precisely the same time—during 2020, when they were all sat at home during the Covid-19 pandemic with even less fake taxpayer-subsidized work to do than usual. Told to go away and read the exact same “anti-racist” books, and learn the exact same “anti-racist” lessons by higher-ups who had just seen some random memes about George Floyd on social media, they all obediently absorbed one great moral lesson above all others: If I don’t comply, my career is over forever. As with Hamas hostage videos, you can’t actually see the gun pointed at their heads, but it is definitely there, lurking just off-camera, loaded with the bullets of social ostracism and job loss.

NHS + DEI = RIP

The NHS is full of wasteful Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI) measures; they simply cannot be avoided. Admitted to the hospital myself after cutting my head open last year, one diligent administrative form-filler asked me if I was a homosexual. In response, I asked her if that was a known side effect of being bumped on the head these days?

It could have been worse. In order to “combat transphobia,” many NHS Trusts now ask all male patients between the ages of 12 and 55 if they might be pregnant before undergoing a CT scan, lest the radiation harm a fetus they cannot possibly be carrying. Why is the query made only of those aged between 12 and 55? Because, outside those age ranges, doctors generally consider pregnancy to be nigh-on impossible—unlike for people who do not actually have any physical wombs, naturally.

Millions are wasted on DEI nonsense throughout today’s wokery-infected NHS, with needless roles like “Diversity Champion” paying salaries larger than those many doctors get. And the end results are frequently counterproductive, creating new tensions between staff and patients alike where none previously existed.

Most serious of all, healthcare-based DEI can actively kill people. In the latest scandal to hit the NHS, a violent black schizophrenic named Valdo Calocane was deliberately not restrained and placed in a secure psychiatric ward, because the successfully indoctrinated “white ally” doctors felt black males were already “overrepresented” in such institutions, so to do so would be racist. The end result? The patient went out and stabbed three innocent people to death, one of whom was non-white. What an excellent result for “anti-racism.”

Nursing Grievances

Despite its negative effects, compliance really is compulsory. Amy Gallagher is (or was) a white Christian mental health nurse from London, who was threatened with being thrown off a professional development course after she objected to a post-George Floyd lecture entitled “Whiteness—A Problem of Our Time,” and a further talk in which she was told by a DEI lecturer that “Christianity is racist because it is European.”

Complaining to superiors, Gallagher was told she was creating a “traumatizing environment for fellow students” by denying that she and Jesus were both Nazis, and informed that, “given her opinions,” she may not be right for the course; otherwise, she may go on to graduate and one day refuse to blithely allow mentally ill psychotics to go on a stabbing spree. After Gallagher made moves to sue, her training providers backed down, but the reprieve was only temporary.

In 2023, Gallagher sinned not against blackness, but its twin DEI creed of transgenderism, posting an image of a transgender flag branded with the McDonald’s logo online, accompanied by the single-word caption “Hell” in a critique of what she called “woke capitalism.” Investigated by her NHS employers, and placed on admin duty, lest she “intimidate” any pregnant men, Gallagher eventually felt forced into resigning, sparking yet another costly legal case for the taxpayer.

Whyfore Art Thou, Romeo?

Even the current Health Secretary Wes Streeting thinks this kind of thing has gone too far, and he’s a notably left-wing homosexual himself. And yet, despite Streeting’s orders to the contrary, Britain’s anti-white NHS DEI terror continues regardless. Why? Because, ultimately, most elected politicians, even full-on cabinet members like Wes, don’t truly run the country; the permanent civil service (of which NHS management is effectively an undeclared branch) do.

Near-identical NHS-style videos commanding all civil servants to admit their “white privilege” (even the non-white ones?) circulated previously in 2022, whilst, in 2021, against the specific orders of the Trade Secretary at the time, civil servants in the Department for International Trade sent out various George Floyd-inspired memos to underlings urging them to acknowledge their inherited racial guilt.

The unelected senior civil servant apparently responsible for disobeying direct orders from her elected boss here was Dame Antonia Romeo, who, far from being immediately sacked for insubordination, has just been appointed as his new cabinet secretary by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, making her the de facto new head of the entire UK civil service.

Despite previously being in charge of some of the nation’s worst-run departments, like the Ministry of Justice, Romeo is perfectly qualified to run any future UK Ministry of Social Justice. She has previously declared her priority in running the government was not to ensure that anything actually works properly in it, but to ensure that “everything we do, internally and externally, is supporting the DEI agenda.”

Therefore, she made mandarins participate in Asian-friendly Tai Chi and Japanese calligraphy lessons, urged staff to watch a movie about a pregnant trans male called Seahorse, and championed something called “Deafness Awareness Week.” Who wasn’t already aware of the existence of the deaf? The blind?

Blind civil servants may at least have been spared participation in Romeo’s “Lesbian Visibility Week,” in which she encouraged “meaningful lesbian visibility” among senior officials, and decried the fact that films about such tragically oppressed people often featured “happy endings.”

Bored of Trade

Following Dame Antonia’s recent promotion, one brave civil service whistleblower revealed how, during his time serving under her in the Trade Department, she had pointlessly forced him to join a “non-binary book club” and made him waste a full 20 percent of his time, or one day per week, on advancing her beloved DEI dictatorship. And if he refused, just as for Nurse Amy Gallagher in the NHS, there would be consequences: Passing his annual performance review partly depended upon him demonstrating just precisely how he had made lesbians more visible and blind people more aware of the deaf.

Bored with her usual economic responsibilities, Romeo allegedly filled her building with “tranquility rooms/safe spaces, glitter jars, hugging pillows, and training classes about bisexuality awareness,” as well as reportedly promoting underlings simply because they turned up pretending to be non-binary or otherwise queer. If you ever wondered how Peter Mandelson got to be ambassador and trade envoy to Washington, here may be your answer.

“I remember thinking at the time, ‘we’re not getting the skill sets we need to deliver effective trade policy,’” said the whistleblower, just advice on how to be a better deaf lesbian. Meanwhile, in completely unrelated news, the UK economy continues to tank.

With idiots like this in charge of everything, it sometimes seems like the entire British state has by now become one gigantic hostage video situation. At least Shakespeare’s Romeo had the good grace to only kill himself, and not take the whole country down with him too.